Aarogya Setu to WhatsApp: Apps you must use to get verified COVID-19 India updates

Aarogya Setu to WhatsApp: Official COVID-19 tracker apps for latest India updates

Unverified information related to coronavirus is spreading on the internet and all across social media platforms. To prevent the spread of misinformation, WhatsApp has now set a limit to forwarded messages so users don’t send across unverified messages to a lot of people and build panic among them. The government and these tech giants are taking initiatives to send out only verified coronavirus information from the officials and block out the rumours around the pandemic.

Some social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram have partnered with the Indian government to inform people with all the official and authentic COVID-19 details. The government has launched a new Coronavirus tracker app called Aarogya Setu to inform people with all the necessary information about the pandemic.

We have listed out some apps that you must have on your smartphone to get verified COVID-19 related information straight from the officials.

Note: Stop believing all the WhatsApp forwards.

Previously we listed out the trusted COVID-19 trackers for India. Here’s a list

Telegram

There are a lot of COVID-19 trackers available on the Google Play store and App Store. We have previously reported about all the trackers that will provide you with authentic information related to COVID-19 cases and the latest updates from India. Telegram has Partnered with the government of India to launch a Channel called MyGov News Desk.

This telegram channel provides all the latest updates related to COVID-19 in India including the number of cases confirmed, the deaths, the recovered people and all the new fresh cases. The channel sends notifications every hour or so with all the latest updates related to the pandemic including government announcements. We suggest if you are looking for COVID-19 related information subscribe to this channel.

There’s a MyGov app available on the Play store and App store as well. You can also download that for the latest and verified information related to coronavirus pandemic as well as others.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been trying a lot to prevent the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus pandemic. The instant messaging platform partnered with the Delhi government to launch a helpline number which will inform users with the accurate COVID-19 information. Users can simply message their query on the WhatsApp number and the chatbot will provide the necessary authentic information. The messaging platform has also partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide verified coronavirus related information to users.

As mentioned earlier the instant messaging platform has set a limit to forwarded messages. With the new feature rolling out globally users will no longer be able to forward a message, that has been previously forwarded to 5 or more people, to more than one contact at a time.

Aarogya Setu

The government of India officially launched a coronavirus tracker app in the country last week. That is available for both Android and iOS users and has been downloaded by millions of people in a matter of 2 to 3 days. The Aarogya Setu app uses your location and Bluetooth data to inform if you can get infected with the coronavirus or not. The app also provides you with verified and official information related to COVID-19. It also shows details of the nearest coronavirus testing centre and medical clinics and more.

Twitter

Twitter is flooded with misinformation and to help users not fall for them the social media platform has taken measures to highlight coronavirus information from officials right at the top of the user profile. The social media platform has created a dedicated bilingual events page for the latest facts around COVID-19 from verified sources. People in India can see this page on the top of their home timeline. The timeline also lets users track developments around the latest social distancing and healthcare information. Users can also follow accounts like WHO and accounts of the Indian government for authentic information related to the virus.

