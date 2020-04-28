Aarogya Setu starts showing users at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 near you

Aarogya Setu now shows users at risk of getting COVID-19 near you: How to check (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Aarogya Setu now shows users at risk of getting COVID-19 near you: How to check (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Aarogya Setu is an app that the government of India has developed for tracking people who come in close contact with COVID-19 positive people or whoever shows symptoms of coronavirus. The whole idea behind developing this contact tracing app is to register users coming in contact with someone who is unwell and can have chances/or has COVID-19. Another helpful feature gets added to the Aarogya Setu app with the latest update. This time it’s for the users

The Aarogya Setu app now provides users with their neighborhood updates. It shows them the number of app users who are unwell and are at high-risk in their neighborhood. The app uses Bluetooth and location data to track the movement of users and keep an eye on them including who they meet or come in close contact with.

Also Read: What is Aarogya app? How it works?

The new update also shows users who have taken the self-assessment test on a particular day. In the self-assessment test, the app basically asks some questions such as travel history, health issues if any, and so on. After answering these questions the Aarogya app shows the result. If the user is fine the app will show “low-risk” whereas if there’s a slight chance of getting COVID-19 infection it will show “High-risk”. Additionally, the app also displays the helpline 1075 phone number and COVID-19 updates including number of cases in your state and the entire countries. The dashboard looks quite simple and information with confirmed, recovered and death cases listed clearly.

Also Read: Coronavirus India tracker apps: Try these apps to get verified COVID-19 India updates

To check your neighbourhood updates as to whether everyone is safe or not, Aarogya Setu app users can open the app and a ticker will be seen showing some numbers. The ticker shows: users who too self-assessment, people found unwell in self-assessment, risk at Bluetooth identified user and Aarogya app user at risk.

Also Read: How to set up Aarogya Setu app

Aarogya Setu app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store. The app has been download by millions of people in the country. The government is urging all users to have the app on their smartphone and keep the Bluetooth and location data turned on at all times for efficiently tracking. NITI Ayog says that the app is safe and doesn’t store user data beyond 60 days. The data of safe users is said to be removed from the server in 30 days time while the data of users at risk will be stored in the server for 60 days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd