If you don’t download Aarogya Setu app on your phone, it could be installed by default

Aarogya Setu could be pre-installed on smartphones soon, coming to feature phones too (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Aarogya Setu could be pre-installed on smartphones soon, coming to feature phones too (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

The government of India is constantly urging everyone to install the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphone. Millions of people have already downloaded the app while others are yet to have it on their device. If you still haven’t downloaded the app, it could be soon possible that the app will automatically get installed on your device without your knowledge.

According to a new report coming from Mint the Indian government has asked the smartphone makers to install the app by default on all phones. This means whether you want it or not the Aarogya Setu app will be installed automatically on your smartphone leaving you with no other option. The report further states that the government has ordered the phone makers long ago but due to the halt in manufacturing it couldn’t be followed. But the companies will work on fulfilling the order as soon as the lockdown lifts.

The government of India hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the initiative as of yet. However, it could be true giving how several firms like Zomato are making it mandatory for the delivery agents to download the app, and only then they can log in to their Zomato app.

Also Read: What is Aarogya app? How does it work?

Aarogya Setu app: Latest developments

The Aarogy Setu app is developed to track users coming in close contact with high-risk people or COVID-19 positive individuals with the aim to prevent the spread of the virus. The app is now mandatory for all central government employees to download on their phones. The order noted, “Before starting for office, they must review their status on ‘Aarogya Setu’ and commute only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status.” It also stated that anyone with “high risk” or “moderate” results should be at home and not step out.

Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by nearly 75 million people around the country but with this move, the Indian government wants to ensure that all the leftover people also have the app on their smartphone so that their movement can be traced. A source from a smartphone company and another from the Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) confirmed this to the Mint.

Also Read: How to set up Aarogya Setu app

The Aarogya Setu app users Bluetooth and location data of the user to trace their movement and alerts when they come in contact with a high-risk person. But for the app to work properly everyone must have it installed on their devices and have it activated at all times. Users are also required to keep the Bluetooth and location options turned on all the time.

Given the Arogya Setu app records user data a lot has been talked about its security and privacy concerns. Niti Ayog CEO Amitava Kant in a previous interview clarified that the Aarogya Setu app keeps the record of a person with ‘safe’ status on its server for 30 days while data of users with ‘high-risk’ status will be on the servers for 60 days. Kant also clarified that the user data will be kept safe and not shared with any third party platform.

The app is available both on Google Play store as well as Apple App store. The Aarogya Setu is also being built for feature phones and will be soon available to them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd