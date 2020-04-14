Aarogya Setu COVID-19 tracking app: Should you download it right away?

The India government launched the Aarogya Setu contact tracking app to alert users when they come in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) The India government launched the Aarogya Setu contact tracking app to alert users when they come in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

During lockdown extension announcement speech until May 3 today PM Narendra Modi listed out some tips to be followed by everyone to prevent the spread of coronavirus. One of the pointers noted that everyone should download the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones. The India government launched the Aarogya Setu contact tracking app to alert users when they come in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

The app also aware users if they have chances to get infected with the virus. Tech giants Apple and Google have also collaborated to bring similar contact tracking tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Aarogya Setu app is available both on Google Play store and Apple App store. The app already has over 10,000,000 downloads on Google Play store alone. Apple App store doesn’t show the number of downloads, but the app has been rated 4.4 on the platform.

In the latest South Asia Economic Focus report stated that the World Bank has praised Aarogya Setu app and India’s effort in building this contact tracking application.

“Digital technologies can also be used to monitor the spread of Covid-19. Such initiatives, largely voluntary, have been successful in helping combat the pandemic in East Asia. Incentives also can be provided to those who report symptoms. India recently launched an app, Aarogya Setu, that uses location data from persons’ smartphones to tell users if they have been near someone who tested positive for Covid-19,” the report noted.

The Aarogya Setu app provides a test in which it asks some basic questions about health issues, travel history to determine the chances of getting the virus. The Aarogya Setu app provides a test in which it asks some basic questions about health issues, travel history to determine the chances of getting the virus.

Aarogya Setu app: How to download, use

The app can be downloaded either from Play store and App store. The government officially launched the app after testing ti rigorously for about two weeks. During the testing process the app was called Corona Kavach. However, at the launch, the government decided to rename it to Aarogya Setu.

After downloading the app on your smartphone you will be required to sign up with your phone number and OTP that the app will send on the number. To track if you have come in contact with a Covid-19 positive person anytime soon the app requires you to enable Bluetooth as location and provide access. The app uses both these details to track and inform whether you have chances to get infected with the virus.

But there’s a catch. For the app to work properly people you come in contact with must also have the Aaroya app installed on their smartphone. During the speech today PM Mod has urged everyone to download the app on their phone and also share it with others and ask them to also install the application. There’s a share option on the app which lets you easily share the download link with your friends and family members.

The Aarogya Setu app provides a test in which it asks some basic questions about health issues, travel history to determine the chances of getting the virus. It also includes dos and don’ts to be followed during the on-going Covid-19 lockdown. For the app to work properly you will need to keep location and Bluetooth data turned on at all times.

Currently, the Aarogya Setu app is under development to integrate the e-passes system, tele-medicine providers, and a more advanced self-assessment process.

To spread awareness so most people use the app the Department of Telecom is sending messages to users to download the app on their smartphones. Schools are also sent a communication urging the entire family to download and use the Aarogya Setu app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd