Aadhaar card usage history: How to check if your Aadhaar was misused

Aadhaar is the 12-digit number issued to the Indian citizens by Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI). It contains both the demographic as well as biometric data of the citizens. It is used as a digital identity proof for availing a host of government subsidies and benefits. In some cases, such as for getting a permanent account number (PAN) card by the Income Tax Department or getting food essentials under the public distribution system (PDS), having an Aadhaar is mandatory.

However, due to a number of reports over the past couple of years regarding the security of Aadhaar database, it is quite natural for citizens to be worried about the use of their data. We explain how you can check where all your Aadhaar has been used.

How can you check where your Aadhaar is used:

STEP 1: Open https://uidai.gov.in/ and under the ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down, look below the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section and select ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ option.

STEP 2: On the redirected page, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number along with the number shown in the CAPTCHA image. Then, click on the ‘Send OTP’ tab which will open the next page. You will also get a one-time password (OTP) on the registered mobile number through SMS.

STEP 3: On the next page, the first option ‘Authentication Type’ is set as ‘ALL’ by default. The drop-down lets you filter to the specific type of authentication request such as demographic, biometric, OTP, etc.

In the second option ‘Select Date Range’ you will need to manually select the dates from the drop-down. It must be noted that only the authentication done during the past six months are available in the database.

Below that, in the third option ‘Number of Records’, you can check up to last 50 Aadhaar authentication records. And finally, in the OTP option, you will need to enter the OTP received on the SMS and click on ‘Submit’ tab which will open the next page.

STEP 4: On the next page. you will be able to view the entire list of Aadhaar authentication requests. It shows all the places where your Aadhaar number has been used both successfully and unsuccessfully. The list can also be downloaded as a password protected PDF file. To open it, you need to enter the first four letters of the individual’s name in upper case followed by their birth year.

In case of any discrepancy in Aadhaar’s usage, you must contact UIDAI by calling 1947 or emailing them at help@uidai.gov.in.