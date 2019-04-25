Aadhaar Card Update: Here is how you can update Aadhaar details online

Aadhaar Card Update Online: Aadhaar is the 12-digit number issued to the citizens of India by Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI), which also has biometric data linked to it. Aadhaar is linked to a host of government subsidies and benefits and is a crucial document for many citizens.

It is also mandatory to link Aadhaar with an individual’s permanent account number (PAN) card, so the demographic details must need to match across the documents. A registered mobile number is also needed for accessing Aadhaar services online. In case, you needs to update their demographic details, here are the procedures to follow:

Updating address on Aadhaar

Many times, we settle in different cities or towns for work, business or marriage, in such cases we need to update our address. Anyone can update their address online with the help of their registered mobile number using Aadhaar self-service Portal. However, a registered mobile number is a must as the user will receive a one-time password (OTP) for logging in.

First of all, the user will need to visit https://uidai.gov.in/ and click on ‘Update your address online’ option under the ‘Update Aadhaar’ section, this will open the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal on a new tab.

In this, the portal will provide two options to the users through which they can update their address.

Option 1 – Updating with a valid address proof

1. Log in using their Aadhaar number, CAPTCHA image and OTP and click on ‘Update Address via Address Proof’ tab

2. Enter the latest/updated address and click on the Preview tab.

3. It will show the preview of the new address, select the checkbox below and click on Submit tab.

4. Select the Document type such as passport, bank statement, ration card, voter’s id card etc. and upload the scanned copy of the document and click Submit tab.

4. The page will generate a URN (Update request number). Write this down or click a photo of it for future reference.

In case a user does not have valid address proof, they can still get their address updated online with the help of Address Validation Letter sent by UIDAI.

In order to request an Address Validation Letter, the resident must get consent from an address lender or verifier who would allow Aadhaar registered address to be used by the resident. An address lender or verifier could be a family member, relative, friend, landlord, etc. where the resident is currently residing.

Option B – Updating with an address validation letter

1. Log in using their Aadhaar number, CAPTCHA image and OTP.

2. Enter Secret Code (received on letter)

3. Preview the address

4. Submit the request and save the URN

How to update mobile number and name on Aadhaar card?

One thing which must be noted is only the address of the Aadhaar cardholder can be corrected or updated online. For changes in biometric or other demographic data such as name, date of birth, gender, relation, mobile and email, the resident will have to visit UIDAI enrolment centre. You can search for the nearest enrolment centre by clicking on the ‘Locate Enrolment Center’ on uidai.gov.in.

Original documents are mandatory for updating at an enrolment centre which will be scanned and handed back to the user after the updation. The list of supporting documents contains passport, voter id, driving license to name a few.

While online or by post updation of Aadhaar does not include any cost, if an individual visits an enrolment centre for updating, then a fee of Rs 25 (excluding taxes) will be levied, each time the details are updated.