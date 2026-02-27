No more fake listings: Over 60,000 verified Aadhaar centers are coming to Google Maps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a partnership with Google to list authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the move is aimed at making it easier for Indian citizens to quickly find UIDAI centres across the country.
In a press release, the Unique Identification Authority of India said that with its centres listed on Google Maps, residents will be able to identify Aadhaar Centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment, or address and mobile update.
These listings will also show additional information related to centre accessibility, like infrastructure with persons with disabilities, availability of parking facilities, and operating hours wherever applicable.
Coming soon on Google Maps: Verified Aadhaar centres near you 📍
In partnership with @UIDAI, over 60,000 verified Aadhaar centres will be available with details like operating hours, services offered, and accessibility information, all in one place.
Small taps. Big convenience 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q52MjyyOfh
— Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 26, 2026
The government says more than 60,000 Aadhaar centres will be listed on Google Maps “in the coming months”, including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) spread throughout the country.
After these authorised centres are listed, UIDAI says it will use Google Business Profile to manage the information and reply directly to people’s feedback and allow them to directly book an appointment using the app.
While Google Maps currently lists some authorised Aadhaar Card centres, the app has a lot of unofficial listings like local shops and internet cafes, some of which ask for a lot of money to help people.
In November last year, the UIDAI launched a new Aadhaar app for citizens, which is not the same as the m-Aadhaar app launched back in 2017. The new app not only has several new features but also allows citizens to digitally store their Aadhaar cards on their smartphones.