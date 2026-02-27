No more fake listings: Over 60,000 verified Aadhaar centers are coming to Google Maps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a partnership with Google to list authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the move is aimed at making it easier for Indian citizens to quickly find UIDAI centres across the country.

In a press release, the Unique Identification Authority of India said that with its centres listed on Google Maps, residents will be able to identify Aadhaar Centres based on the nature of services offered, like adult enrolment, child enrolment, or address and mobile update.

These listings will also show additional information related to centre accessibility, like infrastructure with persons with disabilities, availability of parking facilities, and operating hours wherever applicable.