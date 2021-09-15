A quick look at new camera features on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has finally announced its latest iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max smartphones. The India prices of the 2021 iPhones are already out and you can check out the details on our site. Here we will be taking a look at the new camera features on the iPhone 13 series. The new iPhones come with updated camera features in terms of both hardware and software. Keep reading to know more.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get upgraded cameras

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max still feature a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes 12MP telephoto, wide and ultra-wide sensors, similar to the iPhone 12 Pro models.

However, the ultrawide camera on the new iPhone 13 Pro model has the largest image sensor so far in an iPhone. It has an f/1.8 aperture, which is wider than iPhone 12 Pro’s f/2.4 aperture. Apple claims that this ultra-wide lens can capture up to 92 percent more light, which means that users should get a major improvement in quality.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 series launched: Everything you need to know

The primary wide-angle camera on the 2021 iPhones has an f/1.5 aperture, which is also a bit wider than last year’s f/1.6 aperture, and will result in better low-light shots. The telephoto sensor now has a smaller f/2.8 aperture, but it is a 77mm lens with 3x zoom factor, up from 2x on the iPhone 12 Pro and 2.5x on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition to this, the iPhone 13 Pro models now also support 6x optical zoom range and 15x digital zoom. There’s also a LiDAR Scanner, which one will not find on the cheaper iPhone 13 versions. It is worth noting that all cameras can now take Night Mode shots. This computational photography feature has been made available for all the cameras (for the first time) to offer better low-light photos.

Features limited to iPhone 13 Pro models: Now, let’s take a look at the additional camera features that you get with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple has introduced a new “Macro Photography” feature, which uses the ultra-wide camera on the Pro models and helps focus on subjects as close as at 2cm. The feature will also work on video, including Slo-mo and Time-lapse videos.

One will now also see a new Night Mode for Telephoto lens and portraits. As the latter requires the LiDAR Scanner, this feature is limited to iPhone 13 Pro models. There is also a new Cinematic mode, which supports the Wide, Telephoto, and TrueDepth cameras. It is enabled by Apple’s A15 Bionic and advanced machine learning algorithms, and lets you record videos in Dolby Vision HDR, as per Apple.

Apple has added a ProRes feature as well, which allows users to record and edit videos in ProRes or Dolby Vision. Apple refers to this mode as “an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts, to offer higher colour fidelity and less compression.” But this will only roll out later in the year.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini cameras, features

Common features on all iPhones: There are some of the features that are available on all the iPhone 13 models, including iPhone 13, mini, Pro and Pro Max. There is a Cinematic Mode, which Apple says uses rack focus to seamlessly shift the focus from one subject to another when capturing video. It holds focus on the subject while blurring the background, and can automatically change the focus when a new subject is about to enter the scene. Users do get the option to adjust the blur and focus after recording a video.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 series has a lot of upgrades and very few surprises

One will also see a Smart HDR 4 feature, which Apple says can help optimize the contrast, lighting, and even skin tones users in a scene. The devices also offer Photographic Styles, which are basically adjustable filters that can automatically boost or mute colours without affecting skin tone.

As for the camera specifications of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, they both offer a dual rear camera setup. There are two 12MP cameras, one is the main 26mm wide-angle sensor and the other one is a 13mm ultrawide sensor. The company says that the cameras of both the devices are capable of “gathering 47 percent more light for less noise and brighter results.”

The smartphones also get the “Sensor-shift OIS” technology, which was essentially introduced in iPhone 12 Pro Max. The tech helps stabilizes the sensor instead of the lens to offer more steady shots. Further, Apple claims that the custom-designed ultrawide camera now works better in low light and offers more detailed photos with less noise.