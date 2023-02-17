A phone that’s powerful today and for years too: OnePlus 11 5G

In the sea of devices that OnePlus recently launched at its Cloud event, the main attraction remained its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. In best OnePlus tradition, the latest flagship from the Never Settling brand came with top notch specs which were paired with a highly competitive price tag. While speed, power, design excellence and camera prowess have always been at the centre stage at all the OnePlus smartphone shows, another massive USP of all OnePlus devices has to be how well they age and the OnePlus 11 5G is no different. There are a number of reasons for that.

The OnePlus 11 5G is a marathon runner that has a sprinter’s speed, which makes it the perfect device to invest in for long term use. The phone comes with new age, high-end specs that make it more relevant in the long run. It is powered by the Qualcomm’s most powerful smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which means while the phone will be amongst the most powerful smartphones throughout the year, it will still be very powerful even after its successors are released in the time to come.

OnePlus has paired this immensely powerful processor with up to 16 GB of LPDDR 5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 256 GB. LPDDR 5X RAM offers 33 per cent improved performance as compared to LPDDR5 while using the same 1.1 voltage. Paired with LPPDR5X RAM is OnePlus’ in house RAM-vita technology. This is a machine learning technology which accelerates every layer of the RAM allocation process. With this technology on board the phone would be able to release resident RAM from tasks at hand and reallocate it to other power-hungry tasks. This means if more RAM is engaged in the background to keep some social media apps open, RAM-Vita would free up that extra RAM and engage it in source-heavy tasks at hand like gaming or editing. It also ensures that enough RAM is always available for AI selected “priority” apps like the Camera app.

OnePlus has also equipped the OnePlus 11 5G with UFS 4.0 which doubles both read and write speeds as compared to UFS 3.1. This means that the OnePlus 11 5G will basically glide through all your multitasking needs. The phone can have as many has 44 applications running in the background and still not miss a beat. And that is not just for the current period, but also for years to come.

These top of the line specs by its side not only make the OnePlus 11 5G one of the most powerful smartphones around at the moment but also make the phone pretty much immortal for the next few years. While the tech world is a forever changing one, these specs ensure that the OnePlus 11 5G would be able to easily take on all the challenges at the moment and in future without breaking a sweat.

What also makes the OnePlus 11 5G a long-term investment is the TUV Rheinland Certification that the phone brings along. This certification ensures a safe charging experience and usage. Fast charging has almost become a hygiene feature in smartphones (thanks to OnePlus), but while fast charging is getting immensely popular, the safety measures around it have not quite become the talk of the town yet. But OnePlus has been a trend setter and not a follower and to make sure that all that fast charging does not make your charging experience unsafe, the brand has got the TUV Rheinland Certification for the OnePlus 11 5G.

The phone comes with a safe charging mechanism and not just that, OnePlus also monitors the temperature of the phone, the cable and even the charging brick in real time. The phone has passed pressure tests, drop tests and is capable of operating in high and low temperatures thanks to this certification. The phone also got the TUV SUD 48-month Fluency Rating A, after it sailed through stringent tests with an ageing mode to evaluate its fluency rate in common user scenarios such as opening the Dialpad, camera, and reading photos.

All of this combined with that classy, timeless design, the tall, fast display, Hasselblad partnered camera unit, backed massive battery and latest Android and OxygenOS by OnePlus ensure that the OnePlus 11 5G will remain a powerful device for years to come, and will not just fade away in a year.