A notch-less iPhone 13 appears on Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple may have just dropped a big hint about the upcoming iPhone 13. A notch-less iPhone has been sighted in the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso”. Apple currently does not have any iPhones without a display notch. But could this change with the upcoming iPhone 13 series which is rumoured to launch on September 14.

Episode six of the second season of “Ted Lasso” known as “The Signal,” has included a notch-less iPhone. Multiple users on Twitter noticed a notch-less iPhone in Apple TV+’s hit show that could be the next-generation iPhone from the Cupertino company. While there is a possibility that the smartphone which can be seen in a couple of scenes could be the iPhone 13, there is no way to know for sure before the launch.

Episode six of the second season of “Ted Lasso” known as “The Signal,” has included a notch-less iPhone 9 (Image source: Apple TV+) Episode six of the second season of “Ted Lasso” known as “The Signal,” has included a notch-less iPhone 9 (Image source: Apple TV+)

If the device is indeed the iPhone 13, Apple may be moving away from its iPhone X display notch design which it debuted in 2017. This in turn could turn out to be a massive refresh for Apple enthusiasts.

The notch-less iPhones can be seen in two different points of the episode. The iPhones can be seen onscreen with the usual interface, but without the notch at the top of the display.

While some may think Apple is looking to promote its own devices by main characters in shows using iPhones, it is unlikely that Apple would reveal its notch-less model before its September launch event.

It is also possible that the lack of a notch is a post-production editing mistake. Apple is expected to use a smaller notch in the iPhone 13, rather than eliminating it entirely.

Apple TV+ has also confirmed that the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ will return starting September 17, almost two years after season one aired. This is also when the iPhone 13 is expected to go on pre-order.