A new way to alert: Google’s Pixel 11 could feature back lighting

A new feature discovered in Android 17 Beta 4 is raising questions about potential hardware changes in upcoming Pixel devices. The feature, now referred to as ‘Pixel Glow,’ appears to be a notification system that uses light and colour to alert users when their phone is face down.

According to Android Authority, references to the feature were found in earlier beta versions under the name ‘Light animations,’ but the latest update offers a clearer picture. The renamed Pixel Glow system uses ‘subtle light and colour’ to signal incoming notifications, suggesting a more visual approach to alerts beyond sound and vibration.

Could Pixel 11 get RGB lighting on the back?

The most interesting part of the discovery is the apparent need for dedicated lighting hardware. This has led to speculation that Google could introduce RGB-style LEDs on the rear panel of the upcoming Pixel 11 series.