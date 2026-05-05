A new way to alert: Google’s Pixel 11 could feature back lighting

A new feature discovered in Android 17 Beta 4 is raising questions about potential hardware changes in upcoming Pixel devices. The feature, now referred to as ‘Pixel Glow,’ appears to be a notification system that uses light and colour to alert users when their phone is face down.
According to Android Authority, references to the feature were found in earlier beta versions under the name ‘Light animations,’ but the latest update offers a clearer picture. The renamed Pixel Glow system uses ‘subtle light and colour’ to signal incoming notifications, suggesting a more visual approach to alerts beyond sound and vibration.
The most interesting part of the discovery is the apparent need for dedicated lighting hardware. This has led to speculation that Google could introduce RGB-style LEDs on the rear panel of the upcoming Pixel 11 series.
Pixel Glow appears to build on features like Flash Notifications introduced in earlier Android versions, where the screen or camera flash would light up for alerts. However, the new system seems designed to offer a more refined and possibly customisable experience.
The feature can work in conjunction with current notification systems, but it won’t be possible to use this feature simultaneously with others, as it is also a light-based notification system. In other words, it looks like Google considers Pixel Glow a new level of notification technology for Google Pixel devices.
Though RGB lighting is considered a visual feature rather than a useful one, the new Pixel Glow could also become useful as it may help users distinguish notifications from each other without taking the device out of their pocket.
At the moment, few details are available, and it’s unknown how customisable the feature will be or whether it will have compatibility with third-party apps.
Since Android 17 is set to be released soon, Google will start revealing more details about the feature. For now, the feature offers an early glimpse into how Google may be rethinking notifications and possibly smartphone design as it prepares its next-generation Pixel devices.