A new iPad mini with all-new design language could be announced later this year

Apple’s next-generation iPad Mini is projected to launch later this year, and those familiar with Cupertino’s plans expect big changes in the design. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed in his latest “Power On” newsletter that the updated iPad Mini will see the “biggest redesign” for Apple’s small tablet since the first model made its debut in 2012.

While key details are missing, Gurman previously claimed that Apple would get rid of the home button and launch the device with modern aesthetics, including slimmer bezels. The iPad Mini holds a special place in Apple’s iPad lineup, a small-sized tablet ideal for writing and drawing. A lot of journalists prefer the iPad Mini to take notes, thanks to its ability to support the first-generation Apple Pencil support.

Apple updated the 5th generation Pad Mini in 2019 with a speedy A12 Bionic processor, but from the outside, it’s nearly identical to the old iPad Mini 4. Basically, the iPad Mini is due for a design refresh. In fact, many were hoping Apple to launch the revamped model at this year’s WWDC, but the company decided to focus on the software updates.

Rumours of the revamped iPad Mini coming this fall aren’t new. Earlier this year, Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the so-called iPad mini 6 would have an iPad Pro-inspired edge-to-edge display. Think about an Apple iPad Mini (2020) — but smaller in size. More precisely, there’s talk about the new iPad mini supporting the second-generation Apple Pencil.

2021 is going to be one busy year for Apple, as the company is already planning several key products later this year. The iPhone 13 lineup, of course, will be the star attraction. There have been talks about the new high-end version of the Mac Mini alongside the updated MacBook Pros.