High-end ‘rugged’ watch could the Apple event’s ‘One More Thing’ on Sep 7

Apple’s fall product launch event is happening on September 7, and all signs point to it being huge. The iPhone 14 series is indeed coming and so is the Apple Watch Series 8. Talk has been circulating about a high-end ‘rugged’ Apple Watch as well, which could be a ‘One more thing’ we all have been waiting for.

The Apple Watch Pro is Apple’s big surprise in terms of new products this year, and reports claim that this device will come with massive upgrades on almost every front. No matter what it’s called, what many have dubbed the Apple Watch Pro will be the device with the most changes.

In a report from Macotakara, the publication citing ‘supply sources’ claims that the upcoming high-end watch will feature a new “flat display” design alongside a larger 47mm form factor. The “flat display” rumours have been circulating for months. A flat edge would give the watch a similar look as Apple’s other recently launched products, including the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. Apple will make a statement with the Watch Pro’s design and features.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the first to report on Apple’s plans to launch a premium version of the Apple Watch with a larger form factor. According to reliable display analyst Ross Young, the Apple Watch Pro is expected to feature a 1.99-inch screen. Given the Apple Watch Pro will be specifically aimed at athletes and users who work out regularly, the device will come with a more rugged case to make it overall more durable.

In terms of features, the Apple Watch Pro will also sport a body temperature sensor, which has been in the works for a very long time. The same sensor is also included in the Apple Watch Series 8, so it’s unlikely to be exclusive to the Pro model. As far as pricing goes, reports speculate the watch will start at $900. This would not make the Pro model the most expensive Apple Watch model Cupertino has ever made but it will indeed cost more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which will cost $399.

Based on what we already know, it seems that the Apple Watch Pro is going to be a big-ticket device. In fact, the Apple Watch Pro could be the Apple event’s ‘One more thing’, something Cupertino likes to reserve for “special” devices. Apple’s “Far out” event launch event will take place on September 7 AT 10: 30 pm IST.