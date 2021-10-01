Over 36% fixed broadband connections in India in the 50-300 Mbps speed grade: Ookla

Ookla’s latest Speedtest Intelligence data report has more and more Indian homes now have better fixed broadband speeds with over 36 per cent of connections being in the range of 50-300 Mbps. However, a significant majority are still in the range of 50Mbps or below, which is the basic category, according to the report. The report is for the second quarter of 2021.

Okla also revealed that over 2.5 percent of current Indian fixed broadband connections failed to meet the revised 2Mbps broadband grade that has been recently set by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This means that 97.5 percent do meet the minimum speed threshold. Last month, TRAI revised the minimum broadband speed from 512Kbps to 2Mbps.

According to the report, only 0.5 percent of Indian fixed subscribers did not have access to broadband speeds under the previous set threshold and the new definition doesn’t shift the needle much as it increases that underserved proportion of subscribers to 2.5 percent as of Q2 2021.

TRAI has categorised fixed broadband as slow, basic, fast and super-fast based on download speed. Around 36.7 percent of users are reportedly in the fast category with 50–300Mbps speed, and 0.7 percent have a Super-Fast speed of over 300Mbps.

States, Union territories that fall under the fast category are as follows: Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Karnataka. Over 70 percent of broadband connections in Gujarat and Maharashtra are in the Basic speed category, while 0.5 percent Super-Fast broadband connections are in Delhi.

The data also shows that the gap between urban-rural is not very wide. Over 58.7 percent of connections in urban areas fall under the Basic speed category and 61.7 percent in rural areas.

“Introducing speed categories by TRAI will go one step further, as operators in countries that have implemented this will naturally begin to include these speed categories in their marketing and products. They will also target network investment at increasing the proportion of their footprint that supports higher-tier broadband speeds,” Ookla said in a statement.