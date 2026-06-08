7 smart home devices worth considering in 2026

Ever wished your home could handle a few chores on its own? While we may not be living in a fully futuristic world just yet, smart home gadgets are quietly bringing a slice of that convenience into everyday life.

Today, it is possible to answer the door from your phone, ask a speaker to switch off the lights or let a robot vacuum clean up while you focus on something else.

As connected devices become more mainstream, smart homes are no longer just for tech enthusiasts. Here are seven smart home gadgets that can help make everyday living a little easier, smarter and more connected.

Smart security cameras

Smart security cameras are among the most popular smart home devices, allowing users to monitor their homes remotely through smartphone apps. Many models now include features such as motion detection, night vision and real-time alerts, making them useful for home security and monitoring.

One example is the CP PLUS 3MP Outdoor CCTV Camera (EZ-S35T), a 4G SIM-based wireless camera designed for outdoor surveillance. Priced at Rs 3,949,on Amazon it offers 3MP Full HD recording, human detection to reduce false alerts and IR night vision up to 30 metres. The camera also supports cloud storage and microSD cards up to 256GB, while Google Home compatibility allows voice control. Since it works on a 4G SIM instead of Wi-Fi, it can also be useful for remote locations such as farmhouses or construction sites.

Robot vacuum cleaners

(Image: ECOVAS) (Image: ECOVAS)

Robot vacuum cleaners are designed to automate floor cleaning, helping users save time on everyday household chores. Many modern models can vacuum, mop, navigate around furniture and be controlled through smartphone apps, making them a convenient addition to smart homes.

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A good option in this category is the ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 White, a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop priced at Rs 23,999 on Amazon. It offers 10,000 Pa suction power for deep cleaning and can vacuum and mop simultaneously in a single run. The device also features ZeroTangle 2.0 technology to reduce hair tangles, making it suitable for homes with pets or long hair.

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Powered by a 5200mAh battery, it can run for up to 300 minutes and cover large spaces on a single charge. In addition, Advanced TrueMapping technology helps it navigate efficiently, while app controls allow users to adjust cleaning modes and schedules remotely.

Smart speakers

(Image: Amazon) (Image: Amazon)

Smart speakers act as the control hub of many smart homes, allowing users to play music, set reminders, ask questions and control connected devices using voice commands. Many also work with smart appliances such as lights, TVs and air conditioners, helping automate daily tasks.

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), a smart speaker priced at Rs 5,499 on Amazon. It comes with Alexa support, improved sound quality with deeper bass and clearer vocals, and can stream music from platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

The device also includes motion detection and a temperature sensor, allowing users to automate routines such as turning on lights when entering a room or switching on the AC when temperatures rise. It can also function as a Bluetooth speaker and supports both English and Hindi voice commands.

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Smart lights

Smart lights are among the easiest ways to start building a smart home setup. Unlike traditional bulbs, they can be controlled remotely through smartphone apps or voice assistants, allowing users to adjust brightness, create schedules and automate lighting routines.

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The Philips Hue Smart 60W A19 LED Bulb is priced at Rs 8,413 for a two-pack. Designed for indoor use, the smart LED bulb delivers soft, warm white lighting with brightness of up to 800 lumens. It can be controlled through the Hue app and supports voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, making it compatible with different smart home ecosystems. The bulb is designed as a wireless lighting solution for users looking to automate home lighting and improve convenience.

Smart plugs

Smart plugs allow users to turn ordinary appliances into connected devices that can be controlled remotely through a smartphone or voice assistant. They are commonly used to automate devices such as lamps, fans, geysers and kitchen appliances, while also helping users manage energy usage.

One option in this category is the Wipro 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug, priced at Rs 985 on Amazon. Designed for larger appliances such as air conditioners, geysers and microwave ovens, the plug allows users to control connected devices remotely through the Wipro Smart app. It also includes energy monitoring to track power consumption and supports Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. In addition, users can create schedules to automatically switch appliances on or off at specific times.

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Smart locks

Smart locks offer keyless entry and remote access features, making them a popular addition to modern smart homes. Many models support fingerprint scanning, PIN access and app-based controls, allowing users to manage home access more conveniently.

One example is the Godrej Smart Lock Catus Connect, a digital lock designed for wooden doors and priced at around Rs 14,180 on Amazon. The lock supports five access methods, including fingerprint recognition, RFID cards, PIN access, Wi-Fi app control and a mechanical key. It can store up to 99 fingerprints, PINs and RFID cards, making it suitable for multiple users. The device also includes features such as remote access, one-time passwords (OTP), scheduled access and triple deadbolt locking for added security. In addition, Godrej says user data is encrypted and stored on servers located in India.

Smart video doorbells

Smart video doorbells combine home security with convenience by allowing users to see, hear and speak to visitors remotely through a smartphone app. Many models also include motion alerts, night vision and recording features, making them useful for monitoring entrances even when users are away from home.

One example is the Qubo Instaview Video Doorphone, priced at Rs 15,990 on Amazon. The smart doorbell features a 3MP camera with 1296p resolution, two-way audio and instant phone alerts when someone rings the bell. It also includes night vision, AI-powered visitor detection and a 130-degree field of view for wider coverage. In addition, the device supports 24×7 monitoring, motion-triggered recordings and works with Amazon Alexa, while a wireless indoor chime adds the feel of a traditional doorbell.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)