Trying to lose weight? These 6 fitness apps can help you stay on track

At a time when lifestyle-related health concerns are rising, and weight loss and fitness goals are gaining momentum, technology seems to be the guiding force for millions of people. Today, there are countless apps that are not only accessible but also offering health insights in the most convenient way.

These apps go beyond simple calorie counting, as they offer personalised diet plans, AI-powered coaching, workout routines, and real-time progress tracking.

From beginners looking to shed a few kilos to those managing conditions like diabetes or PCOS, the right app can act as a pocket-sized fitness coach, making weight management or overall wellness more structured and sustainable.

Here are five apps that might help you:

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is one of the most popular weight loss apps in India, mainly because of its strong focus on Indian dietary habits. It enables users to log meals, track physical activity and monitor calorie intake with ease. Moreover, the app enhances the experience through its AI coach “Ria” and endows access to certified nutritionists, thereby offering both automated and human support. When it comes to pricing, HealthifyMe provides a free version that covers basic tracking features. For personalised diet plans, users are required to opt for paid premium plans.

FITTR

This is yet another India-based fitness app that focuses on a structured approach to weight loss. Rather than just tracking calories, it combines nutrition, workouts and health monitoring to deliver a holistic fitness experience. As a result, users can follow personalised plans based on their specific needs. In terms of features, the app offers customised diet and workout plans and access to certified coaches. Additionally, it emphasises long-term transformation through a data-driven ‘measure-diagnose-intervene’ method. The app has a free version with basic tracking tools, but personalised coaching services are available through paid plans.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ focuses primarily on guided workout routines rather than diet tracking. It offers a wide range of trainer-led sessions, including strength training, yoga, HIIT, pilates, dance, cycling, kickboxing and meditation, with sessions ranging from five to 45 minutes, thereby catering to different fitness levels and preferences. Additionally, the app integrates seamlessly with Apple devices to display real-time metrics such as heart rate and calories burned, making workouts more personalised. In terms of pricing, Apple Fitness + is available as a paid subscription starting at around Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 annually in India.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a globally recognised app known for its detailed calorie tracking capabilities. It allows users to log meals manually, scan barcodes or use AI-powered tools while also providing insights into overall nutritional intake. Additionally, the app allows users to create personalised profiles where they can set daily calorie, macronutrient (carbohydrates, fat, protein) and fibre goals and track workouts alongside diet. The app includes a free version, which is sufficient for basic tracking, but more advanced features, such as in-depth nutrient tracking, an ad-free experience, meal plans, and specialised exercise routines, are available through a paid subscription.

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Lose It!

Similarly, Lose It! app helps users set clear weight loss targets and supports them through calorie tracking, food logging and exercise monitoring. It calculates a daily calorie budget based on factors such as height, weight and fitness goals, offering a structured path towards weight management. Developed by FitNow, Inc., the app features an easy-to-use interface, making it especially suitable for beginners. Lose It! offers a free version with essential features. However, users can unlock additional tools, such as advanced nutrient tracking and meal planning, by upgrading to the premium version.

Nike Training Club

Nike Training Club emphasises physical fitness through guided workout routines. Instead of focusing on calorie counting, the app includes a wide range of sessions such as strength training, cardio, yoga, Pilates and recovery workouts. Additionally, users can access guided sessions by Nike Master Trainers, athletes and wellness experts. It also offers flexibility with options for both bodyweight-only workouts and routines that require full equipment. The app is completely free, including access to all workout sessions and programs.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

