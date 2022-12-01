5G subscriber count to hit 100 crores by end of year: Ericsson mobility report 2022

5G is finally here in India, and more and more people are now experiencing it, thanks to the launch of the 5G network by Airtel and Jio in the country. As the country joins many others which have already been benefiting from 5G perks, the growth of 5G users is closely inching towards the number of 4G users.

A new report by Ericsson, titled the Ericsson Mobility Report 2022 now suggests that the 5G subscriber count will surpass the 100 crore users mark globally by the end of 2022.

While this is nowhere near as big as the 500 crore-strong 4G network user base, there is definitely a massive growth in 5G network subscribers in the last few quarters. The report also suggests that 4G will witness the highest number of subscribers by the end of 2022 and 5G will replace these users in the coming years.

This report mostly talks about the impact of the 5G wireless network in markets like North America and Europe. It suggests that 35 per cent of all mobile network users will use 5G networks in North America by the end of 2022. Similarly, it is also said that 80 per cent of the US population is already able to access the 5G network.

Pricing could be the bottleneck

As per the report, 5G comes at a premium when compared to the 4G network in markets like Europe. Around 25 per cent of network providers charge a premium of around 40 per cent for the 5G network, which does impact the 5G adaptation rate.

This is a non-issue in the US as most 5G providers offer unlimited plans that cost $60 per month. However, some brands do keep a faster 5G network (mmWave) under an additional premium paywall, which might cost around $85 a month that offers faster download and upload speeds with no data cap.

Coming to India, Jio is offering free unlimited 5G network access in select cities across the country. Similarly, Airtel is offering 5G internet access for the cost of a 4G network in India. Both companies are expected to launch dedicated 5G plans with increased data caps in the coming months, which are likely to be on the premium side when compared to the 4G data plans.