Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

5G in India: Which cities will get it first in the country

5G services in India: Here are the cities which will be able to experience 5G networks first in the country.

Here are the cities which will get 5G first in India.

5G in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi just inaugurated 5G services in India, marking the beginning of the use of the next generation network in the country. However, 5G services will not be available in the whole country in a snap.

Like the rollout of most telecommunication services, we will see a phased rollout over months, which will see many new cities and towns getting access to 5G services. The network will be launched in 13 Indian cities first. The 13 cities where 5G networks will come first include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

The rest of India’s cities, towns and villages will get access to the next-gen network over the following months and within two to three years, 5G network is set to come to the entirety of India.

For the uninitiated, 5G is a newer generation of data speeds that not only make your downloads faster, but pave a path for a number of new use-cases from cloud gaming to autonomous vehicles.

However, telecom providers like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea may roll out 5G services in these 13 cities in a phased manner, which means if you’re residing in one of these regions, it may still be a while before you can still use the service. Key cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai are expected to be the very first regions to get 5G access, as also confirmed by Reliance Jio, which is set to launch its 5G plans in these cities by Diwali this year.

5G also has a number of other use-cases beyond faster download speeds. The service will also be used in various public services including the health sector, smart farming and disaster management.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:24:36 am
