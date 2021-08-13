‘5G: 10 times faster download likely’

The launch of commercial 5G in India has the potential to increase the median download speed by up to 10 times compared to the download speeds offered currently by 4G- LTE (long term evolution) networks, global internet testing firm Ookla said in a report.

“It is impossible to say exactly how fast 5G will be for the average Indian user, given uncertainty over exact spectrum allocations and rollout plans (including the radio access network and improvements to backhaul and transport networks), but it’s safe to say 5G will bring a considerable bump to overall speeds,” it said in a report. Ookla’s assessment and finding of median download speed rising by up to 10 times is based on testing speed of networks of Asian nations where 5G has been rolled out recently.