After TikTok, Google Play store and App store remove other banned 58 Chinese apps

The government of India banned 59 Chinese applications earlier this week stating privacy concerns. A day later popular short video app TikTok was taken down from Google Play store and Apple App store. More banned Chinese apps have now been removed from Play store as well as App store including SHAREit, UC Browser, Mi Community, among others. TikTok app has gone offline and stopped working completely for users in India.

Commenting on the move, TikTok had issued a statement that stated, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification.” Popular app Bigo Live has also been removed fro Google Play store and Apple App store.

In a statement to the media Bigo Live stated, “The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Bigo Live. We respect the Indian government’s order and will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. Bigo Live is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.”

List of Chinese apps removed from Play store, App store

SHAREit

UC Browser

Kwai

Baidu Map

Shein

DU Battery saver

Helo

Likee

Mi Community

CM Browsers

Virus Cleaner

APUS Browser

ROMWE

Club factory

Newsdog

WeChat

UC News

QQ Mail

Weibo

Xender

QQ Music

QQ Newsfeed

Bigo Live

Selfie City

Mail Master

Parallel Space

We Sync

Viva Video

Meitu

Vigo Video

New Video Status

DU Recorder

Vault

Cache Cleaner DU App studio

DU Browser

Beauty Plus

Hago Play With New Friends App

CamScanner

Clean Master

Wonder Camera

Photo Wonder

QQ Player

We Meet

Baidu Translate

Vmate

QQ International

QQ Security Center

QQ Launcher

U Video

V fly Status Video

Mobile Legends

Du Privacy

Stating reason for banning the apps Meity said, “upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

