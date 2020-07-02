After TikTok, Google Play store and App store remove other banned 58 Chinese apps

The government of India banned 59 Chinese applications earlier this week stating privacy concerns. A day later popular short video app TikTok was taken down from Google Play store and Apple App store. More banned Chinese apps have now been removed from Play store as well as App store including SHAREit, UC Browser, Mi Community, among others. TikTok app has gone offline and stopped working completely for users in India.
Commenting on the move, TikTok had issued a statement that stated, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarification.” Popular app Bigo Live has also been removed fro Google Play store and Apple App store.
READ | TikTok not working? You can try these Indian alternatives instead
In a statement to the media Bigo Live stated, “The Government of India issued an interim order on 29 June 2020 to block 59 mobile apps, including Bigo Live. We respect the Indian government’s order and will temporarily take off Bigo Live from Google Play and App Store in India until there is further clarity provided on this matter. Bigo Live is under the Singapore-based BIGO Technology and we hold utmost priority to the compliance of all local laws as well as the privacy and security of all our users. We will be working closely with the Indian government under the local legal framework.”
List of Chinese apps removed from Play store, App store
SHAREit
UC Browser
READ | UC browser banned in India: Here are some alternatives you can try out
Kwai
Baidu Map
Shein
DU Battery saver
Helo
Likee
Mi Community
READ | SHAREit banned in India: Alternative file-sharing apps you can try
CM Browsers
Virus Cleaner
APUS Browser
ROMWE
Club factory
Newsdog
UC News
READ | Popular app CamScanner banned in India: Try these alternative apps
QQ Mail
Xender
QQ Music
QQ Newsfeed
Bigo Live
Selfie City
Mail Master
Parallel Space
We Sync
READ | Here are alternatives to 59 Chinese apps banned in India
Viva Video
Meitu
Vigo Video
New Video Status
DU Recorder
Vault
Cache Cleaner DU App studio
DU Browser
Beauty Plus
Hago Play With New Friends App
CamScanner
Clean Master
Wonder Camera
Photo Wonder
QQ Player
We Meet
Baidu Translate
Vmate
QQ International
QQ Security Center
QQ Launcher
U Video
V fly Status Video
Mobile Legends
Du Privacy
Stating reason for banning the apps Meity said, “upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.