53 per cent mobile users faced call connect issues and disruptions in last 3 months: LocalCircles

With the rise in technology, our dependency on the internet has risen substantially however it seems that somewhere the quality of regular calls have been compromised. As per a recent survey conducted by community engagement platform LocalCircles, 53 per cent of mobile users in India faced severe issues with call connection and call disruptions with their existing telecom service providers, while three-fourth of the respondents relied on calls made over OTT platforms such as WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype etc. which are done with the help of data or WiFi.

According to the LocalCircles, the survey which it conducted received more than 76,000 votes from over 55,000 unique consumers from across the country. It had conducted similar polls in May last year and on November 2018 and the situation has not seemed to have got any better for the consumers.

According to the survey, out of the total respondents who faced issues with call connection or disruption, 18 per cent of respondents said that over half of their mobile calls have had connection or call disruption issues in the last 3 months while 35 per cent responded that 20-50 per cent faced such issues. 36 per cent of the respondents said taht up to 20 per cent their calls had connection issues and just 11 per cent responded that they did not face any such issues during the last quarter, the survey result said.

Problems in mobile networks have been there for years, particularly because India has one of the cheapest call plans in the world and with the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016, there has been a price war over mobile data in India’s telecom sector. Even though there has been a consolidation in the sector and many smaller rivals have exited the industry the problems pertaining to call connectivity, call drops and call disruptions still exist.

To recall, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) in June approved imposing a penalty on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Jio. Apart from that operators were also fined for non-compliance with benchmarks of various quality of service parameters set by TRAI, which also included call disruption and call connect issues. The penalties were imposed on the basis on the rule implemented by TRAI with effect from October 1, 2017, for improvement of the telecom service quality in the country.

According to the survey, the situation has not improved in the past nine months and 89 per cent of the respondents faced call connect and disruption issues, which is the same as that in the previous survey conducted in November 2018.

The survey also mentioned that 80 per cent respondents said that say their call does not get terminated automatically within 30 seconds despite having a bad connection.

LocalCircles also said that 75 per cent of its respondents were doing calls through mobile data or WiFi with the help of WhatsApp, Facetime, Skype etc. as they incurred difficulty in getting or staying connected on a regular call though their mobile network. In this poll, 21 per cent of the people surveyed said it happened over one-fifth of the time and 27 per cent said this happened between 5-20 per cent of the time. Another 27 per cent said it happens less than 5 per cent of the time while the remaining 25 per cent of the people said their mobile calls always go through. In comparison with the previous survey there’s nearly no improvement in the quality of mobile connectivity as consumers continue to rely on OTT platforms.

Apart from these queries, the survey also polled the consumers on which of the problem being bigger – call connect or call disruption, Customers of Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and Idea facing call connect failures and disruptions.

All the telecom companies have been trying hard to woo customers into their network by offering them a slew of freebies such as access to various OTT video streaming platforms, extra data and more. In this rat race somewhere the basic purpose of call connectivity in mobiles have taken a hit.

To recall, Reliance Jio became the top telecom services provider in the country with a subscriber of 331.3 million in the quarter ended June. In comparison, the nearest rival Vodafone Idea’s users fell to 320 million during the period.