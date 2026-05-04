Want to stop doomscrolling? These 5 tech gadgets could help

Doomscrolling often begins with a quick glance at the phone that turns into spending far more time on the device than expected. While changing habits is not always easy, some gadgets and apps are now built specifically to slow that reflex down. Instead of relying only on willpower, they add small barriers, fewer distractions, and nudges to break the habit.
Here are five tech gadgets that can help users spend a little less time doomscrolling and a little more time focusing on their work.
The Xteink X3 is an ultra-compact e-ink reader to be used only for reading purposes. It has a 3.7 inch display, weighs 58 grams, and magnetically attaches to the back of the phone, so it is easy to carry around without making it feel bulky in your pocket. It offers 16GB of storage, expandable up to 512 GB, and the battery can last up to two weeks. E-books need to be manually added to the device.
The stripped-down design of the Xteink X3 is what makes it stand out. There is no touchscreen, no social media apps, and no notifications, just physical buttons for navigation.
The gadget can be bought in India for around Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,500, mainly through international shipping from the official Xteink website. For someone looking for a simple, low-distraction reading companion, the Xteink X3 can be a practical alternative.
The Brick takes a slightly different approach to cutting down screen time. Instead of relying on app timers, this small NFC-enabled device requires users to physically tap their phones against it to activate or turn off app-blocking modes. That extra physical step can make opening apps and scrolling a little less impulsive.
Users can create custom modes, such as Work or Deep Work, and choose which apps or websites stay blocked. At the same time, essential apps can remain accessible, and there are five emergency app unlocks each day. It costs Rs 5,700, which includes lifetime access to the app. The device works with iOS 16.2 and above as well as Android 12 and newer.
ScreenZen is a free, donation-supported app available on iOS and Android for people trying to cut down on mindless scrolling. Instead of fully blocking access, it adds a short pause before selected apps open. That brief delay, along with prompts such as ‘Is this important?’, is meant to interrupt the habit of opening social media without thinking.
At the same time, users can set daily app-opening limits, block access during certain hours, and customise rules for different apps or days of the week. It also tracks how often apps are opened in real time, which can make screen habits easier to notice. Because the restrictions can be adjusted to fit different routines, ScreenZen feels more like a gentle nudge than a hard lock.
Minimalist Phone app is an Android launcher built for people trying to spend less time on their phones. Instead of the usual colourful icons and busy layout, it replaces the home screen with a cleaner text-based design that reduces visual distractions and eliminates mindless tapping.
It also adds a few tools aimed at breaking scrolling habits. Users can set app blocks for fixed periods, filter unnecessary notifications, and enable a mindful launch delay that adds a short pause before selected apps open. Along with app usage reminders and a quick search-based layout, the app focuses on making phone use feel more intentional. The app usually offers a seven-day free trial, after which a subscription is required, starting at around Rs 400 – Rs 500 per month, Rs 1,700–Rs 1,900 annually, or roughly Rs 2,500– Rs 3,000 for a lifetime purchase.
Unpluq is designed to make mindless scrolling less feasible by adding an extra step before distracting apps can open. Users can block selected apps such as social media or games, and then choose how they want to unlock them, either by tapping a physical NFC Unpluq Tag or by completing a digital barrier like shaking the phone or scanning a QR code.
At the same time, the app offers flexible controls, including scheduled blocking, category-based app limits, and emergency modes for stricter focus periods. Available on both iOS and Android, Unpluq has a basic free version, while its Premium plan, priced at around Rs 5,000, unlocks unlimited app blocking, schedules, and all barrier types. The physical Unpluq Tag is sold separately as a one-time purchase for around Rs 6,600, or as part of a bundle.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon who is an intern with The Indian Express)