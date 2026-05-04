Want to stop doomscrolling? These 5 tech gadgets could help

Doomscrolling often begins with a quick glance at the phone that turns into spending far more time on the device than expected. While changing habits is not always easy, some gadgets and apps are now built specifically to slow that reflex down. Instead of relying only on willpower, they add small barriers, fewer distractions, and nudges to break the habit.

Here are five tech gadgets that can help users spend a little less time doomscrolling and a little more time focusing on their work.

Xteink X3

The ultra-compact Xteink X3 keeps reading within easy reach while cutting out the usual distractions of a smartphone. (Image: Xteink official website) The ultra-compact Xteink X3 keeps reading within easy reach while cutting out the usual distractions of a smartphone. (Image: Xteink official website)

The Xteink X3 is an ultra-compact e-ink reader to be used only for reading purposes. It has a 3.7 inch display, weighs 58 grams, and magnetically attaches to the back of the phone, so it is easy to carry around without making it feel bulky in your pocket. It offers 16GB of storage, expandable up to 512 GB, and the battery can last up to two weeks. E-books need to be manually added to the device.