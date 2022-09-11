scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade for Apple Watch users

The Apple Watch Ultra has a slightly different design with a titanium chassis, a larger crown and an extra Action button which can be customised to do multiple things.

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch, Apple Watch ultra price, apple watch ultra review, apple watch ultra specs, apple watch ultra featuresThe Apple Watch Ultra is made from titanium with a flat sapphire front crystal and the largest display on an Apple Watch yet. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The Apple Watch Ultra is being pitched as the idea of a smartwatch for those who push the limits when it comes to endurance or loves the outdoors. But over the past couple of days since the Apple Event conversations with Apple Watch users seems to indicate the new device has a lot of aspirational value for them to think of an upgrade to.

Here is what makes the Apple Watch Ultra attractive to regular Apple Watch users

Larger but not heavier

The Apple Watch Ultra has a slightly different design with a titanium chassis, a larger crown and an extra Action button which can be customised to do multiple things. The Watch Ultra has a larger face at 49mm, compared to the largest 45mm size on other models, but is heavier by only a few grams because of the titanium body.

Also read |iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island: Everything you need to know

Tougher

The new Watch is made for the outdoors and this means it can work perfectly well in temperatures that range from -20-degree Celsius to 55-degree Celsius. Interestingly, a lot of regular Apple Watch users find themselves in these conditions because of the locations they are in. Also, the watch is built to work underwater up to depths of 40 metres

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 daysPremium
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days
Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch, Apple Watch ultra price, apple watch ultra review, apple watch ultra specs, apple watch ultra features Every Ultra watch is built with cellular technology, and up to 36 hours of battery life on one charge. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Battery life

A lot of regular users could use the extra battery life of the Ultra which promises up to 36 hours on a full charge and up to 60 hours in low power mode. For users who take long-haul flights regularly, this means they don’t have to find ways to charge their Apple Watches at lounges or mid-flight. And for others, you can keep the charger at home while rushing out on an overnight business trip.

Also read |Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2, new Apple Watch models now up for pre-order

Don’t have to bring the outdoors indoors

The unique trail loop strap of the Ultra might appear too loud for many to wear to the office or just on a casual trip to the restaurant. This is where the fact that the Ultra is compatible with any other Apple Watch strap becomes crucial. For many regular users, the new bands can then be limited to their outdoor adventures only.

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch, Apple Watch ultra price, apple watch ultra review, apple watch ultra specs, apple watch ultra features The Apple watch Ultra takes on smartwatches from Garmin. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

A button for regular actions

The Action button can help your track your way back after a trek up a mountain, but it can also help you bookmark and find your way to that Indian restaurant you discovered in a new city. The combination of Compass Waypoint and BackTrack option has so many urban use cases it is sure to be a much-used feature even in normal circumstances. And it helps that the Action Button can be customised to give quick access to a lot of situations like starting a workout when you don’t have easy access to the screen.

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available in India at Rs 89,900, almost double the price of the Apple Watch Series 8. While this will ensure that a lot of buyers will only aspire for the Ultra and not really buy it, for many others this new watch will become a way to show the world they can afford to be different from the pack.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 09:58:29 am
Next Story

Swedes head to polls in close-run election marked by crime, energy crisis

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

Amid rumours and intrigue, family mourns loss of their 'brightest' star

Premium
'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'
Urban Employment Scheme

'Rs 259 a day not enough, but at least we have a job'

Premium
Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Shah takes ‘foreign’ T-shirt dig at Rahul, Irani hurls ‘tukde’ jibe

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?
Asia Cup final

Can Sri Lanka's spinners tie up Pakistan again?

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Una flogging victims rebuild lives and assert rights — with a horse

Premium
Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Airlines start hiring as travel demand soars after pandemic

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

Karnataka HC: Intent of POCSO Act not to punish teens in love

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

With buses, Uber looks to address mobility needs of everybody

Premium
Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Switching lanes in EV race: Amid Lithium headwinds, India sets sight on H-fuel cells

Premium
Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, SII duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement