5 reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade for Apple Watch users

The Apple Watch Ultra is being pitched as the idea of a smartwatch for those who push the limits when it comes to endurance or loves the outdoors. But over the past couple of days since the Apple Event conversations with Apple Watch users seems to indicate the new device has a lot of aspirational value for them to think of an upgrade to.

Here is what makes the Apple Watch Ultra attractive to regular Apple Watch users

Larger but not heavier

The Apple Watch Ultra has a slightly different design with a titanium chassis, a larger crown and an extra Action button which can be customised to do multiple things. The Watch Ultra has a larger face at 49mm, compared to the largest 45mm size on other models, but is heavier by only a few grams because of the titanium body.

Tougher

The new Watch is made for the outdoors and this means it can work perfectly well in temperatures that range from -20-degree Celsius to 55-degree Celsius. Interestingly, a lot of regular Apple Watch users find themselves in these conditions because of the locations they are in. Also, the watch is built to work underwater up to depths of 40 metres

Battery life

A lot of regular users could use the extra battery life of the Ultra which promises up to 36 hours on a full charge and up to 60 hours in low power mode. For users who take long-haul flights regularly, this means they don’t have to find ways to charge their Apple Watches at lounges or mid-flight. And for others, you can keep the charger at home while rushing out on an overnight business trip.

Don’t have to bring the outdoors indoors

The unique trail loop strap of the Ultra might appear too loud for many to wear to the office or just on a casual trip to the restaurant. This is where the fact that the Ultra is compatible with any other Apple Watch strap becomes crucial. For many regular users, the new bands can then be limited to their outdoor adventures only.

A button for regular actions

The Action button can help your track your way back after a trek up a mountain, but it can also help you bookmark and find your way to that Indian restaurant you discovered in a new city. The combination of Compass Waypoint and BackTrack option has so many urban use cases it is sure to be a much-used feature even in normal circumstances. And it helps that the Action Button can be customised to give quick access to a lot of situations like starting a workout when you don’t have easy access to the screen.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be available in India at Rs 89,900, almost double the price of the Apple Watch Series 8. While this will ensure that a lot of buyers will only aspire for the Ultra and not really buy it, for many others this new watch will become a way to show the world they can afford to be different from the pack.