5 gadgets I recommended to help my friends build the perfect WFH setup

A month ago, two of my friends told me they were off to South Goa and Pabbar Valley. I assumed it was a short trip to recharge after their hectic work schedules. But then they told me they had recently switched to freelancing gigs with a US-based company and wanted to temporarily move away from the city, working remotely from offbeat locations instead.

More and more people in my circle are either becoming independent contributors or choosing freelancing over full-time work. Maybe that’s what the future of work looks like in the AI era. In fact, during a recent group video call, my friends, who are all writers and editors but aren’t tech nerds like me, asked about the essential tech they would need to set up a work-from-home (WFH) space and give their workspaces a makeover.

As someone who travels frequently for work and occasionally works from home, I know what it’s like to work remotely. Based on my own experience of working from home on a regular basis, I have found that you need the right gear and other essentials to stay productive and comfortable.

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I recommended five gadgets, including essential peripherals, to my friends to help them set up their home offices—and tested them over several weeks. The list includes the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, and Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W.

Together, I feel these devices helped them build a mobile office that allows them to work productively from virtually anywhere

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15-inch, Intel Ultra 5 322 processor) | Rs 1,17,791

A computer is the bare minimum for setting up a mobile office at home, whether you are a developer, coder, or writer. Since my friends are writers, I recommended the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, which I tested for several weeks. This is a mid-tier Windows laptop and has its share of flaws but my overall experience has been pretty impressive.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about the IdeaPad Slim 3i is its keyboard. I have spent the past week typing on it, including most of this review, and at no point have I felt that the keyboard was underwhelming. For writers, the keyboard is where their hands live, so it had to be good. The trackpad is good, although it’s missing haptic feedback.

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The chip is an Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, one of Intel’s newer processors. In everyday use, it’s plenty fast. Browsing, writing, email, Slack/WhatsApp, video calls, light photo editing, dozens of browser tabs, a music app – all running together-were handled without complaint. The 16GB RAM is the one that most likely matter to most people, since companies these days are shipping laptops with 8GB RAM due to memory crisis.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is built around Intel’s new low-cost “Wildcat Lake” chipset series. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Lenovo’s IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is built around Intel’s new low-cost “Wildcat Lake” chipset series. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The 15.3-inch display isn’t colour-graded for creative work, nor does it have an OLED panel, but it’s sharp, bright, and pleasant to use. To my surprise, the battery lasted 12 hours, which is enough to get through a full workday on a single charge with the brightness at a usable level and meaningful workloads running.

Where I do have a few complaints about the IdeaPad Slim 3i is its build quality, which lacks a premium feel. The chassis isn’t as refined as the MacBook Air, which is a letdown considering the notebook’s asking price of over a lakh. At 1.5kg, the notebook is reasonably portable. It can easily be slipped into a backpack and carried while travelling. However, when it comes to design, it reminds me of notebooks from the pre-Covid era.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i isn’t a cheap laptop, and its asking price may seem high. But honestly, if you are in the market for a new laptop, almost every notebook can feel overpriced these days. I will leave the final decision to my readers. That being said, I do think the IdeaPad Slim 3i is a laptop for normal people. It delivers on the things that matter without making unnecessary compromises. For most people, the IdeaPad Slim 3i could be the answer.

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Also read | I tried 3 bizarre yet brilliant smartphone accessories built specifically for tech nerds

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE|Rs 72,999 onwards

When my friends asked me which smartphone they should buy, two options immediately came to mind. However, this time around, they wanted to stick to their budget while also looking for a phone that would last for several years and still have a premium feel. It’s a shame about the recent price increase, but even at the new price, my top pick remains the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE for a reason.

The S26 FE has the looks that matches the latest flagship S26 devices, meaning the phone has the same glass back and the triple-camera island on the back at the top left. I liked the design and build of the device. It has aluminum sides and an all- flat screen and a an IP68 rating that can survive a dunk in water.

The phone has a 6.7-inch OLED display, which is impressive, and supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. I wish it came with an LTPO panel, as that would allow the refresh rate to automatically adjust from 1Hz to 120Hz, helping to conserve battery life. The peak brightness is also good, at around 1,900 nits.

Inside, there’s an Exynos 2500, Samsung’s own processor, which I found to deliver better performance and efficiency than the S25 FE’s Exynos 2400. For everyday tasks such as browsing, gaming, and photography, I found the performance to be reasonably good.

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The Galaxy S26 FE is a solid phone with a great screen, decent performance and seven years of updates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Galaxy S26 FE is a solid phone with a great screen, decent performance and seven years of updates. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The S26 FE’s 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM may feel limiting for some users, especially those who take a lot of photos or play demanding games.

Unfortunately, this is the only configuration available in India. I wish Samsung had offered a 12GB RAM variant, even at a higher price. At least then, consumers would have had the option to choose.

The 4,900-mAh battery can easily last a day on a single charge. The phone supports 45-watt wired charging or 15-watt wireless charging. And while it’s is Qi2-compatible, there are no magnets for easy docking.

Samsung’s One UI 9 is clean, highly customisable, and comes with a number of AI features. I particularly liked Now Brief, which creates a personalised feed combining weather, health updates, videos, and calendar events throughout the day.

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Shot on the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. (Image resized for web) Shot on the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. (Image resized for web)

The S26 FE retains the same camera setup as last year, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie camera. Don’t expect it to beat the S26 Ultra or iPhone 18 Pro Max- it simply isn’t in the same league. However, I liked the picture quality I got in broad daylight, with plenty of detail, sharpness, and a good dynamic range. I also noticed improvements to the night mode, as well as the phone’s video-recording capabilities. The telephoto camera, which supports 3x optical zoom, is another useful addition, particularly for capturing subjects from a distance without sacrificing too much detail.

The S26 FE is a really good phone if you’re an Android user. It’s not a flagship-grade device, but it’s a solid choice for the average user looking for a semi-premium smartphone. Keep an eye out for deals and discounts on the S26 FE in the coming days, and you may be able to get the device for even less.

Logitech MK250| Rs 2195

One of my friends had been working from home for five years when he started experiencing neck pain. He was advised to raise his laptop to eye level and use a standalone keyboard and mouse. I have tried a variety of keyboards over the years, and a few days ago, the new Logitech MK250 caught my eye.

This is a wireless keyboard and mouse combo that costs just Rs 2,195. The best part is that I don’t have to worry about USB dongles anymore. Both the keyboard and mouse connect via Bluetooth, so neither device takes up a USB port. The MK250’s Bluetooth connectivity is especially useful on modern laptops with limited ports. It keeps both USB-C ports free for charging and other accessories, while allowing me to easily switch the keyboard and mouse between a laptop, tablet, and desktop without having to search for or carry a USB receiver.

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Logitech MK250 is a full-size wireless keyboard and mouse combo that works across your devices. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Logitech MK250 is a full-size wireless keyboard and mouse combo that works across your devices. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The keyboard features a full-size layout with a dedicated number pad. If you work with spreadsheets or frequently enter numerical values, having a dedicated number pad makes data entry much faster. The keys are spacious and quiet to type on, making the keyboard suitable for both home-office and open-office environments.

The mouse is ergonomically shaped to fit either hand. It uses optical tracking for smooth movement across various surfaces, including desks, tables, and mouse pads. It has three buttons, which should be enough for most people, while the scroll wheel provides smooth and precise scrolling without requiring you to click through every line.

Both devices are battery-powered, but the battery life should be long enough that you will forget they even need batteries.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5| Rs 29,990

While finalising the list, I came across a pair of old-school headphones with a built-in microphone that I initially wanted to recommend to my friends. But after hearing about their typical day and their love for music, I thought the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 might be the perfect fit for them, which I also happen to test them for weeks.

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The Momentum True Wireless 5 are expensive pair of wireless earbuds, but they provide the best audio quality of any true wireless earbuds I have tried recently and a reasonably better noise cancellation.

The Momentum 5s have a sleeker, more rounded design that makes them comfortable to wear for hours. They aren’t designed for intense workouts, but they are well suited to everyday activities such as walking. I tested the Copper colourway and liked its distinctive look, which stands out from Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s wireless earbuds.

The earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, so they should be fine in most everyday conditions. The outer shell of the earbuds features capacitive touch controls that work extremely well. The controls can be customised for single, double, and triple taps, as well as tap-and-hold gestures.

The Momentum True Wireless 5 are the best-sounding premium wireless earbuds I have tested this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The Momentum True Wireless 5 are the best-sounding premium wireless earbuds I have tested this year. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Where I think they really shine is in audio quality. They feature 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers. While the specifications may look similar to those of their predecessor, I found that software and processing improvements have helped improve the overall sound quality.

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In my testing, the Momentum 5s performed particularly well with pop and dance music. Madonna’s Danceteria and Mika’s Relax, Take It Easy sounded excellent, with well-balanced vocals. The bass is deep, while the highs are crisp and clear. The Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app offers basic EQ settings, which I found adequate but nothing exceptional.

The earbuds also support aptX codecs and offer Hi-Res and Lossless audio modes for better sound quality. However, these settings can cause connection dropouts, especially in crowded or busy areas. They can last up to 40 hours on a single charge with the included charging case.

The Momentum TW 5 also delivers improved noise cancellation, providing stronger noise isolation without relying as much on a tight seal. That being said, Apple and Bose are still ahead of Sennheiser when it comes to delivering superior noise cancellation.

Overall, I felt the Momentum True Wireless 5 offer the best of both worlds, delivering impressive sound quality and effective noise cancellation. They are a premium pair of wireless earbuds that offer luxe features such as Dolby Atmos for a more immersive listening experience, as well as a replaceable battery that helps extend their lifespan.

Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W| Rs 5499

Once, I was working remotely from the hills, and I vividly remember it was dusk. There was no power, and the deadline for submitting my story was fast approaching. That day, what saved me was the portable laptop charger I had with me, something I never thought I would need it.

Since then, I have always kept a long-lasting power bank with me, and I recommend one to my friends who work remotely or from home. The latest addition to my mobile workflow is the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W, which was recently launched in India for Rs 5,499. I have it and been testing it for a week or so.

With a “boxy” form factor, the power bank is technically pocketable, but I would recommend keeping it in a sling bag or backpack. The design is quite nice- it feels premium and solid, while the glass front with the built-in display adds to its appeal. The screen is operated using a button that is large, indented, and easy to find without looking. One press turns on the display, allowing you to scroll through battery information.

The power pack is recharged via a 90W USB-C input, with a full charge taking around 2 hours and 40 minutes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The power pack is recharged via a 90W USB-C input, with a full charge taking around 2 hours and 40 minutes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The power bank comes with a compact USB-C cable capable of supporting charging speeds of up to 120W. The second USB-C port on the side can deliver up to 45W to another device.

Performance from the Xiaomi 20,000mAh Power Bank has been solid. The 20,000mAh capacity is enough to charge two smartphones alongside a MacBook Air and AirPods and a smartwatch. The power bank supports up to 165W charging and a range of standards, including PD 3.0 with PPS and QC 2.0, 3.0, and 3.5.

For me, though, the screen on the power bank is the real star of the show. Sure, it isn’t necessary for a power bank, but it’s the easiest way I have seen to check how much battery remains or how long the power bank will take to recharge. Another good thing is that I can fly with the power bank, though it depends on the rules set by each airline.