5 free online puzzle games that will keep you occupied for hours

Puzzle games have long been associated with improving focus and reasoning. Unlike most mobile games, which tend to be fast-paced, these games rely on patience, analysis and structured thinking, making them a preferred choice for players seeking a more intellectually engaging experience.
With the rise of browser-based gaming, many such puzzle games are now instantly accessible, without needing downloads or buying subscriptions. This ease of access, combined with diverse gameplay formats, has made online puzzles a consistent favourite among casual and dedicated players alike.
Here are five online puzzle games that are widely played and involve logic and strategy:
It is a modern, free-to-play app that offers daily challenges that test consistency and logical reasoning. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid so that each row, column and 3×3 section contains the numbers 1-9 without repetition. Additionally, it includes Classic and Irregular Sudoku, along with modes such as ‘Ice Breaker”. The game is available for free on the Microsoft Store, App Store and Google Play, while a premium option on iOS/iPadOS removes ads, Xbox Live integration enables progress synchronisation and achievements.
A digital adaptation of the traditional tile game, Mahjongg Solitaire, involves matching identical tiles to clear the board. It typically uses 144 tiles arranged in stacks, structured layouts, mostly the “turtle formation” layout. Players remove pairs of identical, open tiles in order to clear the board, and the game ends when all pairs are removed or no further matches can be made. The game is available on iOS and Android as well as desktop browsers and is often offered for free on platforms like the Microsoft Store or through web browsers.
It is a single-player game played by several people, on a 4×4 grid, where the main objective of the game is to merge numbered tiles to reach the 2048 tile. Players can continue beyond that to reach higher scores. The game ends when the board is full, and no more moves are possible. It is a free game available on both iOS and Android. While easy to learn, it demands careful planning and foresight, as one wrong move can quickly fill the grid and end the game.
This game, also referred to as Hanjie, Paint by Numbers, Griddlers, Pic-a-Pix and Picross, is a picture logic puzzle that requires players to interpret numerical clues provided along the edges of a grid. Based on these clues, cells must either be filled in or left blank in a systematic manner to gradually reveal a hidden image. As the puzzle progresses, it demands careful deduction, pattern recognition and attention to detail, thereby making it both a structured and engaging mental exercise. It is available on mobile apps like Nonogram[dot]com or websites such as Conceptis Puzzles and on platforms like CrazyGames.
Lichess is an internet chess server that is fully free and operates as an open-source platform. It offers a comprehensive chess experience without ads.
Players can compete in real-time matches, solve puzzles, and analyse games using advanced tools. In addition, the platform supports features such as tournaments, multiple chess variants and in-depth computer analysis. As a result, it caters to both beginners and experienced players looking to refine their strategic thinking. Lichess is available for both Android and iOS users.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)