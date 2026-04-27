5 free online puzzle games that will keep you occupied for hours

Puzzle games have long been associated with improving focus and reasoning. Unlike most mobile games, which tend to be fast-paced, these games rely on patience, analysis and structured thinking, making them a preferred choice for players seeking a more intellectually engaging experience.

With the rise of browser-based gaming, many such puzzle games are now instantly accessible, without needing downloads or buying subscriptions. This ease of access, combined with diverse gameplay formats, has made online puzzles a consistent favourite among casual and dedicated players alike.

Here are five online puzzle games that are widely played and involve logic and strategy:

Microsoft Sudoku

It is a modern, free-to-play app that offers daily challenges that test consistency and logical reasoning. The objective is to fill a 9×9 grid so that each row, column and 3×3 section contains the numbers 1-9 without repetition. Additionally, it includes Classic and Irregular Sudoku, along with modes such as ‘Ice Breaker”. The game is available for free on the Microsoft Store, App Store and Google Play, while a premium option on iOS/iPadOS removes ads, Xbox Live integration enables progress synchronisation and achievements.