5 best alternatives to Google Chrome and Safari in 2026

As AI becomes the new battleground for browser companies, users are no longer choosing a browser based only on speed or search quality. Modern browsers are increasingly acting like digital assistants that can summarise webpages, automate tasks, protect privacy, and organise work. If you want an alternative to Chrome or Safari, these five browsers stand out for very different reasons.
Perplexity Comet is one of the most ambitious AI-first browsers released so far. Instead of treating the web as a collection of links, Comet turns browsing into a conversation. Users can ask questions, summarise webpages, search through emails and documents, and even perform actions such as creating calendar events or gathering research across multiple sources. The browser is designed for people who spend a lot of time working with information and want AI assistance built directly into their workflow. While it is currently available to subscribers of Perplexity’s premium plan, Comet offers a glimpse of how browsers could evolve into full-fledged productivity assistants rather than simple tools for opening websites.
Opera Neon takes AI integration a step further by focusing on automation. The browser includes an AI agent that can research topics, shop online, write code snippets, and handle a variety of repetitive tasks. One of its most unusual features is the ability to continue certain AI-powered operations even when the user is not actively interacting with the browser. Opera has positioned Neon as a next-generation browsing experience where the AI works alongside the user instead of simply answering questions. Available on both Windows and macOS, Neon is aimed at users who want a browser that can actively help complete tasks rather than just display information.
OpenAI’s Atlas is built around ChatGPT and is designed to keep users inside an AI-driven browsing environment. Instead of opening multiple search results, users can ask ChatGPT questions about webpages, receive summaries, compare information, and use an “Agent Mode” to perform actions on their behalf. The browser is particularly attractive for people who already rely heavily on ChatGPT for work, research, or learning. By combining web browsing with conversational AI, Atlas reduces the need to switch between tabs and external AI tools constantly. OpenAI is positioning Atlas as a browser in which searching, reading, and task execution occur within a single interface.
Brave remains one of the strongest privacy-focused alternatives to Chrome and Safari. Its biggest advantage is that it blocks ads and trackers by default, giving users a cleaner and faster browsing experience without installing extra extensions. Brave also includes a built-in VPN, password manager, secure video calling, and an AI assistant. What makes it unique is its optional rewards system, which lets users earn Basic Attention Token (BAT) cryptocurrency by viewing privacy-respecting ads. Unlike many AI-centric browsers, Brave balances modern features with strong privacy protections, making it a solid choice for users who want advanced functionality without sacrificing control over their data.
DuckDuckGo Browser focuses on simplicity and privacy. It blocks trackers, prevents many types of online scams, and avoids building advertising profiles based on user activity. The company has also added generative AI features, including a chatbot, while maintaining its core promise of not tracking users. The browser is especially useful for people who want a straightforward alternative to Chrome or Safari without dealing with complex settings or extensions. DuckDuckGo’s enhanced scam protection, which can detect fraudulent websites and suspicious online activity, adds an extra layer of security for everyday browsing.
If AI-powered productivity is your priority, Perplexity Comet and OpenAI Atlas are the strongest options. If you want automation that can actively perform tasks, Opera Neon stands out. For privacy-conscious users, Brave offers the best mix of security and features, while DuckDuckGo Browser is ideal for simple, private everyday browsing.