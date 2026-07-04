5 best alternatives to Google Chrome and Safari in 2026

As AI becomes the new battleground for browser companies, users are no longer choosing a browser based only on speed or search quality. Modern browsers are increasingly acting like digital assistants that can summarise webpages, automate tasks, protect privacy, and organise work. If you want an alternative to Chrome or Safari, these five browsers stand out for very different reasons.

Perplexity Comet

Perplexity Comet is one of the most ambitious AI-first browsers released so far. Instead of treating the web as a collection of links, Comet turns browsing into a conversation. Users can ask questions, summarise webpages, search through emails and documents, and even perform actions such as creating calendar events or gathering research across multiple sources. The browser is designed for people who spend a lot of time working with information and want AI assistance built directly into their workflow. While it is currently available to subscribers of Perplexity’s premium plan, Comet offers a glimpse of how browsers could evolve into full-fledged productivity assistants rather than simple tools for opening websites.