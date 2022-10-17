scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

4G to 5G SIM upgrade scam? Here’s what you need to know

Scammers are posing as customer care executives from network providers and asking for money or sensitive information from unsuspecting customers under the guise of upgrading their 4G SIMs to 5G.

5G scam(Representational Photo)

With 5G rolling out in some parts of the country, scammers have found a new way of conning people. According to a recent report by Check Point Software, scammers are posing as customer care executives from Vodafone, Airtel or Jio and offering assistance to unsuspecting customers in upgrading their 4G SIMs to 5G.

The new phishing method works by sending customers phishing links that require them to enter personal or sensitive information such as bank passwords or OTPs and taking money from their account. A few days back, Mumbai Police has also informed their followers of a scam where the scammers were demanding money under the guise of helping them upgrade to a 5G SIM.

Keep in mind that most companies are upgrading existing SIMs to 5G. You DO NOT need to swap your SIM to get 5G connectivity. For those wondering when their phone will get the required 5G software support, you can read our detailed article on the same. 

Similar tweets have been shared by Pune, Hyderabad and Gurugram police Twitter accounts. Authorities all around the country have urged citizens not to share personal or banking details or any OTPs with any telemarketers because doing so might empty their bank accounts.

With such scams becoming increasingly popular, Check Point Software recommends users set strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security, look for signs of phishing and keep their software updated with the latest security patches.

Check Point’s Threat Intelligence report also suggests Indian companies are being attacked 1742 times per week in the past six months, compared to the global average of 1167 attacks.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:39:17 am
