Google removed 34 malware-infected apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your Android phone

These 34 malware-infected apps should be uninstalled from your Android smartphone right away (Representational Image)

In the period of two months between July and September, Google has removed 34 apps from the Google Play Store because they were inflected by the Joker malware that has been giving Android smartphone users nightmares. The Joker malware is not new but lately has been causing headaches for Android app developers as it is very hard to detect due to the little code it uses. Also, malware like these use a different technique called ‘Dropper’ to bypass Google’s security scan and sneak into the user’s device.

The most recent additions to the list of apps infected by Joker malware were revealed by Zscaler, a cybersecurity firm based in California. Here’s a look at the 34 apps infected by the malware you should remove from your smartphone if not done already.

1. All Good PDF Scanner

2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

3. Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

4. Tangram App Lock

5. Direct Messenger

6. Private SMS

7. One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

8. Style Photo Collage

9. Meticulous Scanner

10. Desire Translate

11. Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

12. Care Message

13. Part Message

14. Paper Doc Scanner

15. Blue Scanner

16. Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

17. All Good PDF Scanner

18. com.imagecompress.android

19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms

20. com.file.recovefiles

21. com.training.memorygame

22. Push Message- Texting & SMS

23. Fingertip GameBox

24. com.contact.withme.texts

25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)

26. com.LPlocker.lockapps

27. Safety AppLock

28. Emoji Wallpaper

29. com.hmvoice.friendsms

30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage

31. com.remindme.alram

32. Convenient Scanner 2

33. Separate Doc Scanner

The Joker malware steals money from users by subscribing them to the unwanted premium paid subscriptions without their consent. It first simulates interaction with ads without users’ knowledge and then uses the victim’s SMS messages including OTP to initiate payments.

This means that the affected user might not know that they have been signed up for a paid subscription service and that their money has been deducted from their account unless they receive a message or notification stating their credit card statements, etc.

According to Google’s blog post earlier this week, Android’s security team claims that it has taken down around 17,000 apps since the beginning of the year 2017.

