33 mn content pieces removed during June 16-July 31: Facebook

Social media major Facebook said Tuesday it took proactive action to remove 33.3 million pieces of content which violated one of the 10 policies of the platform, while it took action on 2.8 million pieces of content that violated any one of the 8 policies on Instagram.

In its second monthly report published for the June 16-July 31 period, Facebook said it took proactive action on 25.6 million pieces of spam content, while also acting to remove 3.5 million pieces of violent or graphic content. It also said it removed 2.6 million pieces of content that had adult nudity or sexual activity.

Facebook’s Instagram on the other hand took action on 1.1 million violent and graphic content while also acting on 811,000 pieces of content that depicted suicide and self-injury content. Instagram does not yet have a metric to measure spam.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp said it has removed more than three million accounts between June 16 and July 31

Google, in its monthly transparency reports, said it received 36,934 complaints from users and removed 95,680 pieces of content based on those complaints in July.

These monthly reports are mandated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as per the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code.