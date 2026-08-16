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From a screenless fitness band to cooling apparel: 3 ways I use tech to stay active

Testing the Noise REP screenless tracker, UNIQLO’s AIRism collection, and the Oral-B iO3 toothbrush revealed how simple, intentional tech keeps active routines focused without added digital noise.

3 ways I use tech to stay activeWhen I go for a quick morning run at my local district park, the running track is often so crowded that my wrist frequently comes into contact with other runners. (AI-generated image)
Written by: Anuj Bhatia
12 min readNew DelhiAug 18, 2026 08:33 AM IST First published on: Aug 16, 2026 at 04:41 PM IST

As I enter my mid-30s, the life I want to lead is completely different from what I imagined in my 20s. There is no longer any rush to prove myself to the world, and I aspire to live a more relaxed life. At least, that is the long-term goal. However, reality soon begins to set in. You become less physically fit, losing weight takes longer than expected, grey hairs become more common, and one health issue or another keeps cropping up. I no longer see myself as the young lad I was in my 20s when I wake up in the morning and look in the mirror. Yet, I still believe in taking care of my physical health and, most importantly, my mental well-being.

Over the past few months, I have developed a habit of monitoring my health and relying on data from various apps and devices. In fact, I have tested a range of health platforms and devices, many of which are already available to the public, while others are still under development or yet to be launched. It’s a segment that I am personally very interested in because there is nothing more important than your health.

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That brings me to three very distinct products that I tested recently, each of which addresses a different need, but all three have become part of my active lifestyle. The first is the Noise REP Band, a screenless fitness tracker that embraces minimalism without the hassle of a monthly subscription. The second is a range of clothing designed for India’s hot and humid weather, powered by UNIQLO’s fabric technology to help keep sweaty skin cool. The third is an Oral-B  iO3 electric toothbrush that helps me stay on top of my dental hygiene.

Here’s what I think about the Noise REP Band, UNIQLO’s AIRism technology, and the Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a caree... Read More

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