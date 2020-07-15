scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

Over 2,500 games removed from Apple’s China App Store after loophole shuts: Data firm

Notable games removed from China’s App Store in July so far include Supercell’s farming hit “Hay Day”, “Nonstop Chuck Norris” from Flaregames and “Solitaire” from Zynga, according to SensorTower

By: Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: July 15, 2020 12:22:32 pm
Apple, App Store, vaping apps, Apple removes vaping apps, Apple bans vaping apps, Vaping, smoking, health concerns, Vaping health concerns Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment

More than 2,500 mobile games were removed from Apple’s China app store in the first week of July, four times as many in the same period in June, after Apple closed a loophole to comply with Chinese license requirements, data from SensorTower showed.

Apple had given publishers of revenue-generating games a deadline of end-June to submit a government-issued licence number that allows them to make in-app purchases, a requirement that Android-based app stores in China have long had. It was not clear why Apple had allowed the loophole to exist for so long.

Notable games removed from China’s App Store in July so far include Supercell’s farming hit “Hay Day”, “Nonstop Chuck Norris” from Flaregames and “Solitaire” from Zynga, according to SensorTower.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It’s possible these games will be available again in future, however, but have been gone from the storefront for more than five days,” said Randy Nelson, head of Mobile Insights at SensorTower.

The app-analytics firm was not able to determine each game’s individual reason for removal, but the sharp tick up was notable, he added.

The games removed in the first seven days of July had generated a combined $34.7 million in lifetime gross revenue in China, and had accumulated more than 133 million downloads in the country.

ALSO READ | India asks 59 banned Chinese apps to answer 77 questions over content, practices

China has tightened its control over the world’s largest video-game market in recent years and online games seeking to monetise often face a lengthy approval process to obtain a licence.

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

In February, video game “Plague Inc”, which surged in popularity amid the coronavirus outbreak, was removed from Apple’s China app store after regulators said it contained illegal content. The game did not have a proper licence and analysts say it was unlikely to get one.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Poco M2 Pro, Poco, Xiaomi, Poco M2 Pro launched in India, Poco M2 Pro price, Poco M2 Pro photos, Poco M2 Pro specifications, Poco M2 Pro features
Here’s our first look at Poco M2 Pro

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement