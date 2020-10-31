You shouldn’t use these 21 apps as they have adware, delete them from phone now

These apps are infected by HiddenApps Trojan (Representational Image)

In recent times, Google has taken stringent actions against apps that were infected by malware or violated Play Store’s policies. There have been several lists of apps that one should not keep in their Android smartphone. However, some apps with adware managed to sneak through and have been affecting the users resulting in data leak, damaging of device.

If you have any of these 21 apps, it is advised to delete them right away. As per Avast, the cybersecurity research firm that identified these apps infected with adware or HiddenApps trojan, which will show you unwanted ads and sometimes even lead to a hefty phone bill.

The chances of some of these apps being installed on your phone are high because they have almost eight million downloads between them. Avast also noticed that 19 of these 21 apps were available for download on Play Store. Few of them were so infectious that they were showing ads outside the application.

Google has taken strict action against these apps and removed them from the Play Store. However, they will still be functional and continue to cause damage if installed on your phone.

Here are most of the adware gaming apps. If you notice several ads popping up on your smartphone than earlier, there is a high probability that you have one of the below apps installed.

Shoot Them

Crush Car

Rolling Scroll

Helicopter Attack – NEW

Assassin Legend – 2020 NEW

Rugby Pass

Helicopter Shoot

Flying Skateboard

Iron it

Shooting Run

Plant Monster

Find Hidden

Find 5 Differences – 2020 NEW

Rotate Shape

Jump Jump

Find the Differences – Puzzle Game

Earlier this week, Google removed three popular harmless-looking apps made for kids because they violated the data collection norms which are even stricter for this age group. The three apps were removed after getting exposed by the International Digital Accountability Council (IDAC), a Boston-based non-profit organization are — Princess Salon​, Number Coloring and ​Cats & Cosplay.

