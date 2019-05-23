2019 General Elections results: Election Commission of India’s website faces issues due to heavy traffic

Toggle Menu Sections
The Election Commission's website and app appear to be facing some issues and it appears to be crashing quite frequently in the middle of the 2019 General Election results.

The Election Commission of India’s website is facing some issues thanks to the heavy traffic. (Screenshot of results website by Election Commission of India)

The Election Commission’s website and app appear to be facing some issues and it appears to be crashing quite frequently in the middle of the 2019 General Election results. The Lok Sabha 2019 elections are being declared today with the ruling BJP party and NDA government leading massively. Given the level of interest in the general elections, one reason for the frequent crashes can be that many people are trying to access the website to see the results.

In our case too we have had to refresh the Election Commission of India’s website several times to view the latest leads, results. It seems the ECI is also aware of the issue. In response to some Twitter users posting that they were unable to access the website.

The ECI’s official Twitter handle tweeted saying, “The website is experiencing heavy traffic in wake of elections, hence the server experiences temporary http://issues.You may try after some time or you may use Voter Helpline app http://bit.ly/2VaB7G&#8221;

Check out their tweet below

In another response tweet, the ECI said, “The website is experiencing heavy traffic in wake of elections, hence the server experiences temporary issues. You may try after some time.” On the Android app, which is the Voter Helpline app, there is a section for election results as well, but that also takes users to the election website as well. On the Android app we were unable to access the election results as the page would not load.

For those who wish to see the results directly from the election commission of India, they can go here http://results.eci.gov.in/.  The Election Commission of India’s website will let users see results based on party, constituency trends and constituency-wise for all candidates.

