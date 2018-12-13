Assembly Elections 2018: Over 70 lakh tweets recorded, Narendra Modi top-mentioned leader, says Twitter data

The recently concluded Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram generated great buzz on social media. The latest internal data from Twitter, recorded between October 1 and December 12, has shown that more than 70 lakh tweets with the hashtag #IndiaElections2018 had been recorded, that included the election campaigns, voting phases, and the final counting on December 11.

According to Twitter data, issues such as the rural economy, religion, caste, EVM and vote tampering were among the top five conversation topics during the state polls. Dynastic politics and corruption were among the other topics that generated discussions on Twitter.

Besides this, party announcements, election promises, and key social issues accounted for the major Twitter Moments that gained popularity on the platform. Among those, the highest traction was gained by a Moment from November 28, titled ‘BJP promises 50 lakh jobs in Rajasthan’, and another on December 7, with the title ‘Mentions of dynastic politics and regional leaders’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the most popularly mentioned national leader during these assembly polls, followed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Other leaders who received the highest mentions include BJP’s Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, as well as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Among other statistics shared by Twitter, outgoing Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje was the candidate who received the most mentions, while Zee News reporter Rubika Liyaqat was the most mentioned commentator.

About the election data, Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy & Government, Twitter India, said, “Twitter is where political conversations happen and where you can see all sides of the public conversation. With more than 70 lakh Tweets related to the state elections, these were amongst the most Tweeted-about Indian state elections so far. We also witnessed a rise of local language content, and are proud to empower these vibrant dialogues on the platform.”

#IndiaElections2018, the special Assembly election hashtag was generated to track Twitter activity around these polls, and featured a customised ‘voted’ emoji at the end, with the index finger of the left hand raised, and partly covered in black ink. In the run-up to these polls, Twitter had conducted interactive sessions and workshops with youth leader, party workers, and IT cell heads, to familiarise voters with live tracking, combined with the hashtag #AssemblyResults2018, that also featured the ‘voted’ emoji.