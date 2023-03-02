scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Want to see deleted messages on WhatsApp and Instagram? Here’s how

If the "This message was deleted" text causes you an itch whenever you see it, these two methods to recover deleted texts can help scratch that.

whatsapp-interface-featured(Image: 200 Degrees/Pixabay)
There was a time when you had second thoughts about a text you just sent, absolutely nothing could be done about it. Then came the delete message and unsend options, changing the world forever. If you reminisce about those bygone days often, then you’d be pleased to know that deleted messages are still recoverable, at least if you’re using an Android. There are two ways to do that on the OS, which we have listed below.

Using Notification History

The first method exploits a feature Google itself has integrated into Android. Notification History stores your recent notifications even after dismissal. When toggled on, swiping away any message immediately sends it to the Notification History tab, wherein you can find it easily.

Funnily, deleted and unsent messages across WhatsApp and Instagram behave similarly to dismissed messages. This means that they make their way to the Notification History tab where they stay safe and sound for you to see.

notification history funtouchos Notification history tab on Android (Express photo)

Getting to the Notification History tab involves going through the same steps across most Android devices.

1. Open the Settings app, navigate to Notifications, then open Notification History
2. Enable Notification History
3. Now any deleted messages from both WhatsApp and Instagram will show up here

Just note that a deleted message will only be kept in this tab for 24 hours, after which it’ll be permanently deleted.

Using WAMR

Notification History is quite effective, but not every Android phone has it. Xiaomi, the second most popular smartphone brand in India, has disabled the feature on its MIUI skin for some reason. If you are a Xiaomi user and your fear of missing out is kicking in, then fret not for there’s an alternative way.

wamr recover deleted message whatsapp A screenshot from WAMR’s setup (Express photo)

WAMR is a nifty tool for recovering deleted messages on not just WhatsApp and Instagram, but on just about every chat app there is. And unlike Notification History which forgets your treasured deleted messages in just 24 hours, WAMR goes the extra mile in storing them permanently. To get started with it, follow the steps below.

1. Download WAMR from the Google Play Store
2. Open the app and grant it the necessary permissions like notification access
3. Select the apps you wish to save logs for
4. After the setup is complete, you’ll be taken to the page where deleted messages will start appearing
5. Tap on the hamburger menu on the top left to switch between apps

Do note that granting notification access to an app lets it read all your notifications, which may include personal information such as contacts, messages, and photos. While WAMR seems safe as apparent from the hundreds of thousands of positive reviews, it always pays to exercise discretion.

