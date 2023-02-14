Apple’s first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Pro may arrive in April 2023

In recent times, several leaks and rumours have been suggesting that Apple is working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air. However, now, a new report by display analyst Ross Young seems to be asserting that Apple would launch its maiden 15-inch MacBook Air as early as April this year.

The new MacBook Air is said to have a 15.5-inch screen and in terms of design, the MacBook Air is said to mimic the recently launched MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. In terms of performance, the upcoming MacBook Air is said to be the most powerful MacBook Air that Apple has ever launched.

While there are no exact details about the specifications of the upcoming MacBook Air (review), it is likely to be available in multiple SKUs, starting with the Apple Silicon M2. The high-end model is likely to feature the Apple Silicon M2 Pro just like the recently launched 2023-MacBook Pro.

Again, the MacBook Air will be aimed at those, who want a light-weight MacBook with a large display. In terms of size, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to sit between the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. With this, Apple will offer MacBooks in four sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch for the MacBook Air and 14-inch and 16-inch for the MacBook Pro.

Considering the new MacBook Air is only available with an M2 processor, the upcoming model will offer more options. In terms of pricing, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be more expensive than the current MacBook Air and is expected to cost around Rs 1,50,000 in India.