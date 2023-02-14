scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Apple’s first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Pro may arrive in April 2023

According to the latest report, the 15-inch MacBook Air will be Apple's most powerful MacBook Air ever.

2022 Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)
Listen to this article
Apple’s first-ever 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 Pro may arrive in April 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In recent times, several leaks and rumours have been suggesting that Apple is working on a new 15-inch MacBook Air. However, now, a new report by display analyst Ross Young seems to be asserting that Apple would launch its maiden 15-inch MacBook Air as early as April this year.

The new MacBook Air is said to have a 15.5-inch screen and in terms of design, the MacBook Air is said to mimic the recently launched MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. In terms of performance, the upcoming MacBook Air is said to be the most powerful MacBook Air that Apple has ever launched.

While there are no exact details about the specifications of the upcoming MacBook Air (review), it is likely to be available in multiple SKUs, starting with the Apple Silicon M2. The high-end model is likely to feature the Apple Silicon M2 Pro just like the recently launched 2023-MacBook Pro.

Also read |Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023, M2 Max) review: The Ferrari of pro-grade laptops

Again, the MacBook Air will be aimed at those, who want a light-weight MacBook with a large display. In terms of size, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to sit between the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. With this, Apple will offer MacBooks in four sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch for the MacBook Air and 14-inch and 16-inch for the MacBook Pro.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

Considering the new MacBook Air is only available with an M2 processor, the upcoming model will offer more options. In terms of pricing, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be more expensive than the current MacBook Air and is expected to cost around Rs 1,50,000 in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:29 IST
Next Story

Why does RBI’s household survey see retail inflation as remaining elevated?

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close