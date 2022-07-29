scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

These websites were blocked citing Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

Written by Mehab Qureshi | Pune |
July 29, 2022 7:58:03 pm
The blocked sites include all types of URLs such as webpages, websites and pages on social media platforms. (File Photo)

A total of 1,482 websites or URLs were blocked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) from January to March 2022, revealed an RTI query filed by Software Freedom Legal Central (SFLC.in), a legal policy firm. The blocked sites include all types of URLs such as webpages, websites and pages on social media platforms.

These websites were blocked citing Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The Section states that any agency of the government or any intermediary can be asked to block the access of information for the public “in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above”.

“Section 69A of the Information Technology Act has been used time and again by the Government to censor content, often in violation of the provisions of the section which mention limited grounds for blocking of access to any information,” said Prasanth Sugathan, Legal Director at SFLC.in.

Read more |BGMI ban: Battlegrounds Mobile India still works, but only on installed devices

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

The number of URLs blocked under Section 69A “are 9, 21 , 362 , 62 , 471 , 500 , 633 , 1385 , 2799 , 3635 , 9849 , 6096 and 1482 (till March 2022) during the year 2010 , 2011 , 2012 , 2013 , 2014 , 2015 , 2016 , 2017 , 2018 , 2019 , 2020 , 2021 and 2022 (till March 2022 ) respectively,” the RTI accessed by indianexpress.com revealed.

Under Rule 16 of Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information Public ) Rules, 2009, strict confidentiality should be maintained regarding all the requests and complaints received. This means that the government can block any URL without providing any substantial information, in the larger interest of national security.

However, Sugathan believes that “the confidentiality clause in the blocking rules results in all orders and information regarding such blocking remaining out of the purview of the public. Often users, whose content is taken down, are also not informed and this essentially goes against the rationale of the Apex Court in upholding the section and the rules in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Opinion

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement