13th Gen Core Processor to feature in over 350 laptops slated for 2023 launch, says Intel India’s Akshay Kamath

Intel recently announced its 13th Gen Core series of mobile processors with a higher E-core count to deliver better multi-threaded performance and improved clock speed for P-cores to deliver optimum gaming performance. In an attempt to understand more about these processors, The Indian Express sent out queries to Intel India regarding their latest offerings.

Here are the responses that we received from Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Sales – Intel India over mail regarding the launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and how they fare against the competition.

Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Sales – Intel India. Akshay Kamath, Director PC Client Sales – Intel India.

How many new 13th Gen Intel-based laptops can we expect in 2023?

In total, we are delivering 29 new 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, across H, P and U series, that will be in over 350 mobile designs this year.

When designing the 13th Gen processor, what was the major focus?

Our focus has always been to make our CPUs the fastest in the world and endeavour to provide the best experience available in the PC market today. The 13th Gen Intel Core processors are taking performance hybrid architecture to the next level.

With an increase in maximum core count as a result of 8 additional E-Cores gen-over-gen, improved P-core with higher frequencies, and Intel’s latest platform features, you are sure to have the ultimate immersive experience whether it’s intense gaming or creating highly focused and intentional work sessions.

Our 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family, led by the new flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX, is the first 24-core processor for a laptop and the world’s fastest mobile processor. The 13th Gen Intel Core H, P and U-series mobile processors are designed to power everything from the latest desktop replacement laptops all the way to thin-and-light designs. The new Intel Evo laptop specification features longer real-world battery life and a new multi-device experience, Intel Unison.

Also read | Intel Unison: How to install and control your iOS and Android device from PC

Performance or efficiency? Which one of these are the 13th Gen Intel processors optimised for?

With the 13th Gen processor, we’ve made several improvements. Firstly, we’ve increased the number of E-Cores compared to our 12th Gen processors, which allowed us to deliver significantly improved multi-threaded performance while maintaining the same power envelope as before. Secondly, the P-cores featured in our 13th Gen processors are the fastest cores we’ve ever built.

Advertisement

Combined with new improvements such as increased L2 cache, improvements to Intel Thread Director and an improved prefetcher algorithm, our E-cores are delivering exceptional performance in the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

How are the 13th Gen Intel Core processors different from 12th Gen Intel Core processors?

Building on the x86 performance hybrid architecture introduced in the 12th Gen Intel Core lineup, the 13th Gen Intel Core unlocked desktop processors are enabling better system performance than ever before. This includes up to 15 per cent better single-threaded (ST) performance, and up to 41 per cent better multi-threaded (MT) performance gen-over-gen – helping users game, create and work better than before even when mega-tasking.

Additionally, 13th Gen Intel Core unlocked processors come equipped with several new features, as well as improved capabilities, including:

Advertisement

The return of Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT) and Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) on certain SKUs – opportunistically boosting processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. Improved P-core cache architecture resulting in more L2/L3 cache compared to 12th Gen – boosting performance in both gaming and creator workloads. More E-cores across Core i5/i7/i9 SKUs – powering big leap in MT performance and better multitasking/mega-tasking experience for users. Expanded overclocking features for unlocked SKUs – including higher average overclocking speeds for P-core, E-core and DDR5 memory.

Battery life seems to be one of the major pain points of an Ultrabook user, what has Intel done to optimise 13th Gen notebook processors to deliver better battery life?

The latest Intel Evo designs powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processors are now verified to have at least 9.5 hours of battery life – 30 minutes more than the previous generation of Intel Evo designs, hence, addressing the users’ need for better battery life.

Additionally, the integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics on 13th Gen Intel Core processors offer new Endurance Gaming capabilities, that extend battery life while gaming by mildly reducing graphics fidelity so as to let users game longer.