12 free websites that lets you read books anytime, anywhere

Buying books is a wonderful experience. But, running out of money and shelf space is not so wonderful. The good news is that the internet has quietly built a pretty generous library of its own.
Whether someone wants to revisit Jane Austen, check out a new release, find bed time stories for kids or simply read something during a long trip, there are plenty of websites that make reading easier on the wallet.
We have done the research to save your time. Here are 12 such websites where your next good read might show up:
With Project Gutenberg, readers can dive into more than 70,000 public domain titles without spending a dime. From William Shakespeare to Charles Dickens, it is packed with literary heavyweights. Since these books are copyright-free, they stay available all year round – no waiting, no browning and no expiry dates.
Run by the Internet Archive, Open Library works like a digital library, allowing users to borrow books for a limited time after signing up and returning them when they are done. So no late fees, and the service is free for anyone.
Sometimes readers just want to check a page or decide whether a book is worth reading, and that is where Google Books comes in handy. Older books are often available in full, while newer ones usually come with previews.
With Monkey Pen, children between 3 and 12 years can explore shelves of free illustrated storybooks and short tales. The books are simple, colourful and easy to browse, the kind that can quietly save a long afternoon or a sudden bedtime story request.
At the same time, ManyBooks combines classic and contemporary titles. It has more than 50,000 free and discounted eBooks across various genres, including fiction, romance, and non-fiction. Most of its books are free, and it is easily accessible.
Not every good story comes with a famous name on the cover. Smashwords is filled with free and paid books by independent authors. This makes the website a good place to discover new voices before everyone else starts talking about them.
Wattpad offers a large collection of user-generated stories where many of these are free to read, though some premium content exists. It is one such place that feels less like a library and more like a giant reading community. Stories often appear chapter by chapter, readers comment as they go, and writers sometimes respond in real time. If books feel too quiet, this is where things get lively.
Similarly, the Internet Archive offers a vast collection of free books, including rare and academic texts. From rare texts and academic material to millions of modern e-books available for borrowing and public domain works, it offers free access to digitised material as part of its larger mission of “universal access to all knowledge.”
With Libby, a library card can suddenly feel a lot more powerful. It lets readers borrow e-books, audiobooks and magazines for free without stepping outside. A few taps, and everything from new releases to old favourites can land straight on a phone or a tablet. It needs to be noted that cards from public libraries are required to sign up.
Not every book has to be read with eyes. LibriVox offers free audiobooks of public-domain works, narrated by volunteers. Perfect for walks, commutes or pretending your chores are suddenly intellectual.
At Simon Teen, readers can access a rotating mix of free young adult titles with a simple sign-up. The selection keeps changing, so one visit may bring a new find while the next could bring something entirely different. For anyone who likes discovering fresh reads before they disappear, this is a page worth checking now and then.
Authorama keeps things simple. The site focuses on classic literature and the clean layout means readers can spend less time clicking around and more time actually reading.
On the other hand, BookBub highlights books that are temporarily free across different retailers, which means readers can occasionally grab titles without paying, though availability in India can depend on where the book is being offered from.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)