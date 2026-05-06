12 free websites that let you read books anytime, anywhere

A growing number of websites now offer free access to everything from timeless classics to new-age e-books, making the next good read only a click away. (Image: Freepik)

Buying books is a wonderful experience. But, running out of money and shelf space is not so wonderful. The good news is that the internet has quietly built a pretty generous library of its own.

Whether someone wants to revisit Jane Austen, check out a new release, find bed time stories for kids or simply read something during a long trip, there are plenty of websites that make reading easier on the wallet.

We have done the research to save your time. Here are 12 such websites where your next good read might show up:

For timeless classics: Project Gutenberg

With Project Gutenberg, readers can dive into more than 70,000 public domain titles without spending a dime. From William Shakespeare to Charles Dickens, it is packed with literary heavyweights. Since these books are copyright-free, they stay available all year round – no waiting, no browning and no expiry dates.