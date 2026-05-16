Tech CEOs, including Zuckerberg and Pichai, asked to testify on child safety concerns

The CEOs of Meta, Alphabet , TikTok and Snap have been invited back to Capitol Hill to answer questions from US lawmakers about children’s online safety, according to a Senate aide.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, invited Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew and Snap’s Evan Spiegel, said Hannah Akey, a spokeswoman for Grassley. Grassley invited the CEOs earlier in May, she said, and ⁠announced ​it today. The companies are facing mounting criticism in the US over child and teen safety.

If the CEOs accept the invitation for a hearing, which was first reported by Axios, it would allow members of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee to press the executives on the topics in a public setting.