Tata Play Binge: A look at the OTT aggregator’s features and plans

Switching between several OTT apps can be a headache if you’ve got multiple subscriptions. Fixing that problem is Tata Play Binge – an aggregator app that gathers content from numerous OTT platforms and offers them in a single window. The platform recently gained support for new regional OTT platforms – manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus – taking up the count to 22. Here’s everything you need to know about the platform, from price to features.

Brief overview of the service

If you are unfamiliar with Tata Play Binge then you must’ve heard of Tata Sky. Tata Play Binge is essentially a rebranded version of the popular service. Launched in 2020, Tata Play Binge was only available to Tata Play subscribers, meaning people had to have a Tata Play DTH connection in order to use it. That changed last October when the company made the service available across multiple platforms including Android, iOS, Android TV, Fire TV, and more. Now, all a user needs to do to use the service is download the app and subscribe to Tata Play Binge.

What are the Tata Play Binge plans on offer?

Monthly

Mini 1 – Rs 99/month – Mobile and Web

The cheapest Tata Play Binge plan starts at Rs 99 and offers video streaming on mobile and web. Supported platforms are 13, namely, MXPlayer, Manorama, Planet Marathi, Zee5, Hoichoi, Shemaroo, Koode, Nammaflix, Tarang Plus, Chaupal, Hungama, ReelDrama, Eros Now

Mini 2 – Rs 99/month – Mobile and Web

Mini 2 is identical to Mini 1 in every way, but replaces Zee5 with Voot Select. Supported platforms are MXPlayer, Manorama, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Shemaroo, Koode, Nammaflix, Tarang Plus, Chaupal, Hungama, ReelDrama, Eros Now, Voot Select.

Saver – Rs 129/month – Mobile and Web

Saver costs an extra Rs 30 per month and adds Docubay and Epic On platforms to what you get with Mini 2. This plan will also fetch you streaming on mobile and web.

Super – Rs 199/month – Mobile, Web, FTV, and Binge+

The Super plan adds several international platforms to the mix. It offers 20 apps, namely, MXPlayer, Manorama, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Shemaroo, Koode, Nammaflix, Tarang Plus, Chaupal, Hungama, ReelDrama, Eros Now, Voot Select, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT. You can also watch across a wider range of devices – mobile, web, FTV and Binge+.

Mega – Rs 299/month – Mobile, Web, FTV, and Binge+

Mega is nearly identical to Super, except it adds Lionsgate Play and CuriosityStream apps to the mix.

Quarterly

Mini 1 – Rs 215/quarter – Mobile and Web

Mini 1 Quarterly is identical to Mini 1 monthly, except you pay on a quarterly basis and save some money along the way.

Mini 2 – Rs 215/quarter – Mobile and Web

Mini 2 Quarterly is identical to Mini 2 monthly, except you pay on a quarterly basis and save some money along the way.

Annual

Binge Elite – Rs 999/year – Mobile and Web

Binge Elite offers 16 apps – Epic On, MXPlayer, Docubay, Disney+ Hotstar, Manorama, Planet Marathi, Zee5, Hoichoi, Shemaroo, Koode, Nammaflix, Tarang Plus, Chaupal, Hungama, ReelDrama, Eros Now. You can watch on mobile and web.

Mega Annual – Rs 2,999/year – Mobile, Web, FTV, and Binge+

You can say that Mega Annual is Tata Play Binge’s flagship plan. It offers 21 apps – Lionsgate, CuriosityStream, MXPlayer, Manorama, Planet Marathi, Hoichoi, Shemaroo, Koode, Nammaflix, Tarang Plus, Chaupal, Hungama, ReelDrama, Eros Now, Voot Select, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT. You can watch on mobile, web, FTV and Binge+.