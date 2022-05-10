‘Story For Glory’ talent hunt invites storytellers in Hindi and English

A talent hunt for storytellers is offering a chance for creatives nationwide to showcase their skills and win cash prizes.

Titled ‘Story for Glory’, the program aims to provide a “boost to the talented content creator pool and the future storytellers,” as per a press release.

Spread across video and written categories, participants fluent in English and Hindi can submit their entries on a theme of their choice at storyforglory.in before May 28.

Participants are to submit a two-minute video or 500 words long article on themes like general news and current affairs, business and economy, science and technology, lifestyle, or arts and culture.

The program is divided into two phases. In the first phase, a jury will select 20 entries and these creators will get to participate in an eight-week fellowship program to hone their skills. The fellowship will include a two-week course at Ahmedabad-based Mudra Institute of Communications and six weeks of mentorship with media publishing firms.

Following this, the participants will then put their craft to the test at a finale round from which the top 12 storytellers will be selected. The top dozen participants will be awarded cash prizes and placement opportunities.

The program is being rolled out by Dailyhunt in collaboration with the Adani Media Initiatives.