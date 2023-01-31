scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Spotify’s user growth beats estimates, expects 500 million listeners next quarter

The number of monthly active users rose to 489 million in the quarter, beating Spotify’s guidance and analysts’ forecasts.

spotify reutersThe Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Listen to this article
Spotify’s user growth beats estimates, expects 500 million listeners next quarter
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Spotify Technology SA on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations for both active users and subscribers, and forecast the number of listeners would reach 500 million next quarter.

The number of monthly active users rose to 489 million in the quarter, beating Spotify’s guidance and analysts’ forecasts of 477.9 million.

Premium subscribers, who account for most of the company’s revenue, rose 14% to 205 million, topping estimates of 202.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The growth was driven by marketing campaigns and as more listeners signed up in countries such as India and Indonesia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Apart from the forecast of half a billion users, Spotify also expects premium subscribers to reach 207 million in the current quarter and revenue of 3.1 billion euros ($3.35 billion). Analysts were expecting subscribers of 202 million and revenue of 3.05 billion euros.

Also Read |Spotify launches premium mini subscription plan for just Rs 2 in India, but there’s a catch

Its quarterly revenue was 3.2 billion euros, above analyst estimates of 3.16 billion euros.

Spotify last year laid out plans to get 1 billion users by 2030 and to reach $100 billion revenue annually. It also promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks.

Advertisement

The company has invested more than $1 billion in building out its podcast business which currently has more than 4 million titles.

But those investments have hit gross margins.

Last week Spotify announced plans to layoff 600 employees as it sought to control its operating expenditure that grew at twice the speed of its revenue last year.

In 2023, the company expects revenue to begin to grow faster than operating expenses, which have jumped due to headcount growth and higher advertising costs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 19:19 IST
Next Story

Watch: Chinese company employees claim bonus from ‘mountain’ of cash pile on stage

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close