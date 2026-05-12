Spotify turns 20, gifts users with a unique experience tracing their listening journeys

The world’s largest music streaming platform, Spotify, is celebrating its 20th anniversary today. And, to mark the occasion, the streamer is giving listeners a special gift – a fully personalised look at their entire music history. Starting today, Tuesday, May 12, users can access the ‘Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year (s)’ experience within the app. With this they will be able to witness nostalgic experiences about their listening journey and share it with their friends.

The biggest highlight of the experience is that it will give a glimpse of never-before-shared data for users to go back in time on Spotify from the day they first joined. They will be able to see what they listened to on their first day on Spotify, the total number of unique songs listened to, the first song streamed, and their all-time most streamed artist.

Beyond this they will also get an ‘All-time top songs playlist’, which is a collection of their top 120 tracks along with play counts shown and is ready to be saved to their library. The audio streaming service said that each data story will be accompanied by a custom share card that can be saved, sent to friends or uploaded to social media platforms, including Instagram.

How to access it?

In order to find the experience, users simply need to open the Spotify mobile app and search ‘Spotify 20’ or ‘Party of the year(s)’ or visit spotify.com/20 on their mobile device. According to the company, the experience is designed as a personalised time capsule complete with moments that define a user’s music journey. It essentially celebrates the artists and fans who shaped Spotify and music culture over the past two decades.

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Along with the personalised data stories, the streamer is also introducing the most streamed artists, albums, songs, and podcasts in history. When it comes to the most streamed artists of all time on Spotify, the list is topped by Taylor Swift, followed by Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande. The other artists in this category are Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Kanye West, Travis Scott, BTS, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, J Balvin, Rihanna, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Juice World.

When it comes to most streamed albums on the platform, the top five spots are taken by ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ by Bad Bunny, ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd, ‘÷ (Deluxe)’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘SOUR’ by Olivia Rodrigo, and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd. Other noted albums in the list include ‘SOS’ by SZA, ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ by Post Malone, ‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift, ‘AM’ by Arctic Monkeys, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Future Nostalgia’ by Dua Lipa, ‘beerbongs & bentleys’ by Post Malone, ‘?’ by XXXTENTACION, YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny, ‘Views’ by Drake, ‘Midnights’ by Taylor Swift, etc.

Most streamed songs of all time

On the other hand, ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd topped the list of the most streamed songs of all time on Spotify. It was followed by ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘Sweater Weather’ by The Neighbourhood, ‘Starboy’ by The Weeknd, ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles, ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi, ‘Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ by Post Malone, Swae Lee, ‘One Dance’ by Drake, Wizkid, Kyla, etc.

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When asked if millions of users across India will receive the 20-year recap featuring regional songs and artists, the company spokesperson affirmed, saying that all eligible users will receive all data stories as part of the Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s) experience.

Most streamed podcasts of all time

The music streaming service company also shared the most streamed podcasts of all time on Spotify. The number one spot was taken by ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, followed by ‘Gemischtes Hack’, ‘Crime Junkie’, ‘Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard’, ‘Last Podcast on the Left’, ‘The Daily’, ‘Fest und Flauschig’, ‘Morbid’, ‘My Favourite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’, ‘Relatos de la Noche’, etc.

Spotify traces its genesis way back to 2006 when it was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in Stockholm, Sweden. While the idea took root sometime between 2002 and 2006, in 2008 it was officially launched in select European territories with the aim to connect music industry needs with user experience. Over the course of time, it expanded to the US and the rest of the world. The platform is credited with steering the transition from digital ownership to access-based streaming. According to the company, today it is the world’s leading audio streaming subscription service with over 761 million users, including 293 million subscribers across 184 markets.