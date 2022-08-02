Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums

Spotify has been the favourite music streaming service for millions worldwide. And it looks like the platform has finally decided to add dedicated buttons for play and shuffle to both playlists and albums. Up until last year, Spotify automatically played albums and playlists on shuffle, which was really frustrating for those wanting to listen to an album or a playlist in a chronological manner.

They changed the behaviour starting with Adele’s ’30’ Album and removed the auto shuffle functionality in favour of a Play + Shuffle combo button for Premium subscribers.

But according to a recent blog post by Spotify, the Shuffle + Play combo buttons will soon be separated so users can easily choose between the two.

While the move has been welcomed by many, it is interesting to note that the changes are only applicable to Premium users, which means those on the free ad-supported tier are still at the mercy of Spotify. It looks like the update is rolling out gradually to both Android and iOS users, meaning it might take a while before the Shuffle and Play buttons are separated on your mobile device.