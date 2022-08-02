scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums

Spotify is rolling out an update that separates Play and Shuffle buttons in Albums and Playlists.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2022 12:33:59 pm
Spotify new update Play Shuffle buttonsSpotify new update separates Play and Shuffle buttons in Albums and Playlists.

Spotify has been the favourite music streaming service for millions worldwide. And it looks like the platform has finally decided to add dedicated buttons for play and shuffle to both playlists and albums. Up until last year, Spotify automatically played albums and playlists on shuffle, which was really frustrating for those wanting to listen to an album or a playlist in a chronological manner.

They changed the behaviour starting with Adele’s ’30’ Album and removed the auto shuffle functionality in favour of a Play + Shuffle combo button for Premium subscribers.

But according to a recent blog post by Spotify, the Shuffle + Play combo buttons will soon be separated so users can easily choose between the two.

This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to. Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

While the move has been welcomed by many, it is interesting to note that the changes are only applicable to Premium users, which means those on the free ad-supported tier are still at the mercy of Spotify. It looks like the update is rolling out gradually to both Android and iOS users, meaning it might take a while before the Shuffle and Play buttons are separated on your mobile device.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:33:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP's Ramakant Yadav tastes bitt...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement