With the sleekest design of 2020 and 6 AI portrait cameras, the flauntastic OPPO F17 Pro packs a punch 

The Oppo F17 Pro is the sleekest smartphone of 2020, at an unbelievable 7. 48mm and weighing only 164 grams.

OPPO just unveiled the F17 Pro in a first-ever online music launch, and the specifications are exactly what you need in a great smartphone!

With Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu lighting up the virtual event with exceptional performances, the 2nd of September 2020 is sure to be a day to remember. The first-ever online music launch reset the bar for smartphone launches, reflecting OPPO’s commitment to delight consumers with something new each time.

Whether it be exceptional looks, camera capabilities or ultra-fast super VOOC charging solutions, OPPO has always redefined the smartphone experience by launching several industry-first innovations. Embodying this commitment, the F17 Pro, a successor to the F series, now takes this legacy to even greater heights.

Regarded as the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the OPPO F17 Pro, comes with the best-in-class hardware as well as software. With the smartphone going on sale on 7th September 2020, we can hardly wait! Till then, let’s take a look at what makes the F17 Pro such a force to reckon with.

DAZZLING DESIGN

A key factor for picking OPPO F17 Pro has to be its stylish design and matte finish colours. With its industry-first “220 degrees rounded edge design technique” the phone looks and feels premium. The matte texture on the back of the device not only looks and feels great but is also fingerprint resistant! Say goodbye to smudged surfaces which had to be wiped every 5 minutes. Taking the mantle as the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the F17 pro is at an unbelievable 7. 48mm and weighs only 164 grams.

Add to this already heady mix a bright and vibrant 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ and you get a smartphone worth drooling over!

TAKE YOUR PHOTOGRAPHY TO THE NEXT LEVEL

OPPO has an established track record for offering innovative new camera technologies and the F17 Pro is no different! Featuring 6 AI Portrait cameras with a dual punch hole front camera setup and four cameras at the back, F17 Pro will let you unlock the next level of dazzling and Instagram worthy photography skills.

On the back, the F17 Pro sports a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a pair of 2MP mono sensors. While on the front, the device boasts of a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Whether you are clicking a selfie or capturing incredible portrait shots, the F17 Pro has just the right camera to deliver on crystal clear and vibrant photo every time! The AI Colour Portrait can highlight one part of the frame with colour while keeping rest of the image in B&W and we promise this will quickly become one of your favourite modes to click with! Low light issues are also a thing of past with the AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Portrait and AI Super Clear Portrait modes that take fantastic shots even in low-light conditions and even help reconstruct images in case of a blurry shot. Additionally, with Dual-Lens Bokeh, users can now take portrait shots with multiple people in the frame.

EXCEPTIONAL CHARGING CAPABILITIES

To keep everything charged while you click photos and play games to your heart’s content, the F17 Pro also comes with OPPO’s proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and carries certification for TUV Rheinland Certified Safety Charging System that guarantees you and your phone’s safety.

The large 4000 mAh Battery keeps you going for the entire day and whenever you are running low, you can plug in the device for just 53 minutes to fully charge the device. Too hectic a day to spare 53 minutes? Well then just charge for five minutes and you’ll be good to go for five hours with the F17 Pro!

The F17 Pro also offers AI Night Charging, which when activated, makes sure that 100% charging is achieved as per the AI-determined morning wake time. This is an exemplary feature for those who usually put their phones on charge at night. Since the smartphone usually charges through the night, it often hampers the performance of the device.

POWER-PACKED OS

OPPO F17 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset that speeds up image and video processing and also makes gaming a pleasure! The device comes with the ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, an OS which OPPO has been constantly optimising to ensure it always delivers a seamless experience with smooth scrolling and no lag when switching between apps and tasks. The smartphone also comes equipped with an anti-lagging algorithm which detects and clears data that may cause your smartphone to freeze.

A powerhouse of features from Multi-User Mode to Infinite Edge design, OPPO translate and Doc Vault, the F17 Pro checks all the boxes for a well-equipped smartphone.

AIR GESTURES

We saved the best for last. And you’re going to like this one! For the F17 Pro, OPPO has also added a nifty feature which allows you to simple pick up a call by waving your hands at the screen. It’s really that simple!

The OPPO F17 Pro has everything that you need and comes at a great price of Rs 22,990. It goes on sale online and offline on 7th Sep, so make sure to pre-order now and be one of the first to flaunt it!

