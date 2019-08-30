vivo S1- The new “lifestyle accessory” for you to flaunt!

Advertising

Remember the time when photography used to be a labor-intensive process? Heavy cameras, expensive editing software, and the required skills? It certainly took quite an effort to have one clear, bright image. Smartphone cameras have come a long way ever since their inception and the brands cut no corners in providing the best photography experience. Besides, a smartphone fits right into your pocket enabling you to hone your photography skills without having to drag the whole DSLR kit around. The evolving mobile camera technology has enabled smartphones to capture any number of pro-grade images in remarkable detail. Simply amazing!

From majoring in the camera department to introducing several industry-first technologies, vivo in the most recent years has come up with exemplary innovations. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that we’ve experienced something exceptional with every launch. The brand has made huge strides in the camera department and recently launched the vivo S1, one of the best innovations in the mid-range segment so far. Yes, the much-awaited smartphone is finally here!

Style and performance definitely go hand-in-hand and the overall appearance matters just as much as how fast your phone works. The lifestyle aspect is often overlooked by a majority of brands but vivo strongly believes that elegant and stylish accessories add a hint of glam to your overall appearance. The vivo S1 is the first product in the company’s style-centric S series that seems to have a balanced mix of Style and Substance.

Advertising

What makes this handset outstanding is the fact that it glams up your style quotient with just the right design, style and colors. The device is available in two mesmerizing colors – Diamond Black and Skyline Blue; the reflective gradient hues look even more appealing. The Flash In-Display Fingerprint Scanner is another technology that vivo has introduced in the mid-range segment. The handset also features an AI Face unlock support that has made unlocking super-fast and convenient.

With variants starting at just 17,999, the device packs a Triple Rear Camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also houses a 32-megapixel Selfie Camera that will capture you in the best light possible. Plus, the added editing modes make it a complete delight! The camera setup comes in a pen clip style that looks stunning and the lightweight will help you click photos with ease.

Speaking of the front camera, the device comes preloaded with some playful modes like AI stickers that add fun to your selfie sessions. Thinking of recording a 15-second video with some breezy background music? Switch on the fun video mode and record anything you want with your favorite music.

Coming to performance, vivo S1 is the first mid-ranger in India to have adopted an Octa-core MediatekHelio P65 SoC. In addition to powerful performance, it also packs a massive 4500mAh battery that can last for more than 24 hours of rigorous usage. Quit your power banks and watch your favorite shows without a pause as the huge battery will have you covered all day. Plus, the 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology is an icing on the cake.

Speaking of storage, the device comes in three variants 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Drop your worries about listening to music or watching movies offline, the vivo S1 offers better storage options than most of its competitors in this price bracket.

In terms of Display which is just as important as any other specification, the vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The panoramic display comes with Halo FullView™ Display that increases the overall screen-to-body ratio to 90%, resulting in great visuals.

Launched on August 7, the new vivo S1 is all set to target the budget line with prices starting Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The second model with 6GB+64GB of internal storage costs around Rs.18,990 while the top model (6GB+128GB) comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,990. So take your pick between two sensational colors and get the best of all deals on the new vivo S1, a device that promises to take style and performance to a whole new level!