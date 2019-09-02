vivo S1- A Perfect Blend of Style, Comfort and Performance

We understand how stressful it can get to buy a new smartphone. But what exactly should we look at while making an ideal purchase? Should it have a large battery or great visuals? What about camera capabilities and most importantly, what should be the price bracket?

The real question here is, what according to you should smartphones be showcased as; a necessity or a style statement?

The evolution of the smartphone industry has made us look beyond the conventional. The new vivo S1 is one such gorgeous handset that brings a perfect blend of style and performance, that too at affordable prices. Besides considering this worthy budget contender, here’s everything you could pay attention to before introducing the vivo S1 as your new best friend.

Design and aesthetics

Yes, design matters and it will no longer come at the expense of high-end specifications as you can now have both. Available in two mesmerizing colors- Diamond Black and Skyline Blue, the vivo S1 will look stunning in your hands. Besides, the device is incredibly light and the gradient finish adds more to the overall appearance.

The Flash In-Display Fingerprint Scanner is one technology that is mostly found in expensive smartphones but vivo has constantly worked to introduce premium features in the mid-range segment. This is one of the key highlights of the phone that makes the device even more appealing. The vivo S1 sports a Flash In-Display Fingerprint Scanner beneath the 6.38-inch Super AMOLED screen. Besides, the device also features an AI face unlock support that has made the unlocking super-fast and convenient.

Performance and Storage

If you’re fond of watching movies, listening to music offline or playing PUBG for hours, you definitely need better performance and device storage. The apps on your phone consume a lot of space and cutting down on entertainment is definitely not a good choice. With the vivo S1, you get to click and store pictures to your heart’s content without having to worry about extra storage. Powered by an Octa-core MediaTekHelio P65 SoC, the device comes in three variants- 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The smartphone is the first mid-ranger in India to have adopted a MediaTek P65 which is yet another milestone for the brand.



The Display



The display is just as important as high-end specifications. After all, you’re going to spend most of the day staring at your smartphone screen, making calls, texting and binge-watching your favorite TV shows. If you’re looking for great visuals, the new crown addition in the vivo S series, the vivo S1 could be one great purchase. The vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. It also boasts a perfectly symmetrical Halo FullView™ Display that increases the screen-to-body ratio to 90% which results in providing a great multimedia experience to its users.

Camera capabilities

If you love clicking pictures, make sure you’re buying a phone with excellent camera capabilities. The smartphones today are giving DSLRs a run for their money. Debunking myths around expensive phones that are adept at taking pictures in low light scenarios, the vivo S1 brings a Triple Rear Camera setup and amazing features in the mid-range segment.

The vivo S1 sports a Triple Rear Camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary

sensor with an f/1.78 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 on top. The camera sensors are stacked vertically in a pen clip-like design at the top left corner at the back of the phone.

Long battery endurance

Yes, the usual ranting about how poor your phone’s battery backup is and how often it runs out on you, especially in times you need your phone the most. No matter how expensive our phones are, we all want them to last longer. The vivo S1 packs a massive 4500mAh battery that can last more than one full day of rigorous usage. The icing on the cake is the 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology. The flash charge can go from 1% to 100% real quick.

Affordability

Affordability is one big consideration in the Indian market. Launched on August 7, the new vivo smartphone will target the budget line with prices starting Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The second model with 6GB and 64GB of internal storage will cost around Rs. 18,990 while the top model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected to come with a price tag of Rs. 19,990.