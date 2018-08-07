Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

The number of AI-enabled smartphones has increased over the past few months. The number of AI-enabled smartphones has increased over the past few months.

Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are driving the growth of smartphones worldwide, especially in India. As smartphone sales continue to grow, mobile phone manufacturers are betting on AI to reach out to a new set of users. The number of AI-enabled smartphones has increased over the past few months, and the trend is likely to grow. Some phones now come with AI-backed cameras, others feature AI-enabled chipsets. From Huawei Nova 3i to Oppo F7, we take a closer look at the some of the top smartphones with AI capability in this price segment.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei understands that looking up a photo inside a massive database has never been easier and has introduced AI smart gallery. Huawei understands that looking up a photo inside a massive database has never been easier and has introduced AI smart gallery.

Huawei’s latest mid-end smartphone is Nova 3i and yes, it is different. This is the first Huawei-branded smartphone in the mid-end market to feature the latest Kirin 710 processor. The Kirin 710 is fabricated on a 12 nm processor and in terms of CPU performance, it is very close to a Kirin 970 mobile chipset. Perhaps the highlight of a Kirin 710 processor is that the chipset is AI enabled. The company has brought a series of new advances that brings powerful AI features to the devices and takes them beyond the competition. For instance, Huawei Nova 3i comes with something called the ‘Huawei AI Shopping’ feature to enable an immersive and seamless online shopping experience. All you need to do is long-press on the image with two fingers to shop on Amazon, and then scan for objects to shop on the e-commerce site.

Huawei understands that looking up a photo inside a massive database has never been easier and has introduced AI smart gallery that can automatically identify photos of eight major themes: gatherings, sports, travels, romantic moments, and curate a collection for users to revisit these moments at any time.

It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, quad cameras, EMUI 8.2 skin on top of It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, quad cameras, EMUI 8.2 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Additionally, Nova 3i comes with AI Noise Cancelling allowing users to talk freely and listen clearly regardless of where they might be. Plus, of course, Huawei Nova 3i can identify several elements of a scene, according to the context of an image.

Spec-wise, Huawei Nova 3i is a beast. It features a 6.3-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, quad cameras, EMUI 8.2 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3,340mAh battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs 20,990 with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo F7

Oppo touts its F7 to be the best smartphone on the market, as the phone’s front-facing camera is powered by AI to ensure decent selfies. This can be made possible with AI Beauty 2.0 that scans 296 facial points, including arm and neck based on person’s gender, age and skin type. In terms of specifications, Oppo F7 is a regular smartphone. It comes with a 6.23-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with a notch, MediaTek Helio P60 processor, either 4 or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, a 16MP single rear-facing snapper, a 25MP front camera, and a 3400mAh battery. Oppo F7 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB variant, while the 6GB model costs Rs 23,990.

Vivo V9

Vivo V9 is another option with AI-enabled selfie camera. The iPhone X-lookalike smartphone offers a feature called AI Face Beauty that uses machine learning to determine things like the person’s age and skin tone. And in case you are keen to know more about the Vivo V9: it comes with a 24MP shooter for taking selfies. In terms of its specifications, Vivo V9 is powered by a 6.3-inch FHD+ 19:9 display with a notch, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, dual rear-facing cameras, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3260 mAh battery. Vivo V9 can be purchased in India at a price of Rs 20,990.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is possibly the most expensive smartphone on the list. And while the phone comes with not-so-great specifications, Samsung is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) features to tap consumers. Like the Galaxy On8 2018, the latest Galaxy A6 Plus also comes preloaded with Samsung Mall. So, essentially the app uses the device’s camera and augmented reality (AR) capabilities to identify objects in real time and search for them online. Just point the camera towards the product and the app automatically look up to its price and other details such as best online deals. Other than that, Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus gets a 6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 18:9 display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, dual rear-facing cameras, a 24MP front snapper, a 3500mAh battery, and Android Oreo. Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus costs Rs 25,990.

Conclusion

Based on the price and features, it is clear that the Huawei Nova 3i is the top smartphone with AI features and capabilities under Rs 25,000, offering distinctive user experience. Embedded with features such as AI Shopping, AI noise-cancelling, AI camera which can recognize and optimize for more than 500 scenes, the competition’s AI doesn’t even match up to what Huawei Nova 3i offers for the asking price. Huawei is clearly driving the next era of innovation, with best in class devices.

Want to own this spectacular device? click here.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App